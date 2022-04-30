5 best League of Legends players of all time

Since its inception back in 2009, League of Legends has seen the rise of a wealthy and highly successful esports scene. As such, within that space, there has been the growth of legendary teams and players across the board.

Some of these gamers have done great things and etched their names as the greatest of all time. It is important to remember that the valuation of these individuals is not only done based on trophies but how much they have impacted the game with their skill and understanding of the underlying mechanics.

저화질의 티원 @LQ_SKT 2019 Worlds Mid Line-up

SKT Faker

G2 Caps

RNG Xiaohu



2022 MSI Mid Line-up

T1 Faker

G2 caPs

RNG Xiaohu 2019 Worlds Mid Line-upSKT FakerG2 CapsRNG Xiaohu2022 MSI Mid Line-up T1 FakerG2 caPsRNG Xiaohu https://t.co/mmvxgmRANC

A list of five players has been provided who can be considered the greatest ever to grace the game.

Note: The list depicts the opinions of the author.

Best League of Legends players of all time

5) Rookie

Rookie's mid-lane dominance and his performance on the big stage has made him one of the greatest players to grace this game (Image via League of Legends)

Several top-tier mid-laners have graced League of Legends, but very few stand close to the level of Song "Rookie" Eui-jin. His dominance in the lane and his game sense, starting from mid-game rotation to picking up skirmishes, make it difficult for opponents to even find an opening.

Despite being Korean, Rookie has been a critical member of Invictus Gaming, the same team that crushed its competition during the 2018 League of Legends World Championships. He is widely known for his plays on LeBlanc and Orianna.

Apart from the championship-winning Invictus Gaming, Rookie has played for other teams like KT Rolsters in 2013 and is currently the midlaner for V5 in the LPL. He won various individual accolades like LPL MVP in 2020, LPL first pro team in 2018 and 2022, and LPL third pro team in 2019.

4) Mata

Mata's incredible dominance in the support position and ability to carry the team has changed the way the role is played (Image via League of Legends)

Cho "Mata" Se-hyeong is often considered one of the greatest support players of all time. As a player, he changed how League of Legends thought about how the support role should work.

Usually, supports are thought of as sacrificial players whose only job is to help the ADC farm. But Mata changed that as he became the carry support who would create plays and set up situations where a tough fight turned in his team's favor.

Mata has played for top-tier teams like SK Telecom and RNG and has showcased immense talent with champions like Thresh that, even today, several professional players find hard to replicate. He is the only support player to date to win the MVP title at a World Championships.

In fact, Mata was often termed "Buddha" by several of his fans. He retired as a player after his stint at SK Telecom in 2019, where his team lost to G2 Esports.

3) Perkz

Perkz at G2 Esports created a dynasty that put Europe on the world stage (Image via League of Legends)

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic, often considered the greatest western player ever, is also in contention for one of the greatest to grace the game. During his time at G2 Esports, he developed and led a team that not only won the MSI (Mid Season Invitational) 2019 but also reached the finals of the World Championships in the same year.

He was integral to not just G2 Esports' glorious run but also to putting Europe on the world map for this game. He gave the entire western region a ray of hope at a time when Koreans and Chinese, year after year, dominated League of Legends. Perkz is undoubtedly a legend who challenged the best and came out on top.

He is the third player ever in the LEC to reach 1000 kills and is also one of the select few who has won both the LCS (Cloud9) and the LEC (G2 Esports). He has won individual accolades such as Rookie of the Split in 2016 and 4 times EU first pro-team in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Perkz also holds the record for the most LEC titles (8) and currently plays as a midlaner for Team Vitality.

2) Uzi

Uzi's insane mechanical skill showcased that ADCs do need to rely on the team all the time (Image via League of Legends)

ADC (Attack Damage Carry) players are often considered to farm passively in the early game and then start coming into team fights after they have multiple items. Basically, it is a role that highly depends on others to succeed.

However, Uzi is a player who has shown that the ADC role does not need to be like that. He is someone who loves going aggressive and building up leads slowly by taking control over his lane and then the entire enemy team. He was the one who would call the shots and make some decisions that no one would expect.

Uzi's mechanical play is something that no ADC player has been able to replicate. His Vayne is still considered one of the greatest that has ever existed. He is also the only non-Korean player, other than Caps, to have appeared in multiple World Championship finals.

Uzi has the record for the highest CS/minute in the LPL for every game he has participated in since 2015. Unfortunately, he has never won a World Championship title and is often termed the greatest player who has never won the same by many.

He had to retire in June 2020 because of wrist injuries and diabetes.

1) Faker

Faker is simply the greatest player of all time, and there is no competition even by a mile (Image via League of Legends)

The undisputed demon king and arguably the greatest player of all time, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok has done everything that almost anyone can only hope to in this game. Apart from winning multiple Worlds titles, Faker's insane skills and outplays have made him a household name within League of Legends.

In fact, he started playing competitively back in 2013, but even to this day, he is not only going strong but also winning accolades and adding to his legacy. Faker is a king in a true sense, and no one even stands close to his supremacy.

Faker has a massive pool of champions, including Ryze, Orianna, Azir, LeBlac, and Zed. He is also the midlaner with the most unique picks (71). In 2015, a dominant SKT roster held a record of 14 undefeated games in the LCK.

In 2022, T1 (previously SKT) broke the record with an undefeated Spring Split in the LCK. Both those teams had Faker as the midlaner. He is also the only player alongside Bengi to have won three World Championship titles.

Faker is currently the captain of T1 and will lead his team at the MSI 2022 in Busan.

Edited by Ravi Iyer