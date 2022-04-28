5 best wireless mice for playing League of Legends (2022)

Wireless mice are designed to make things more convenient and remove any resistance from cables while gaming. There are mice specifically designed for MMO gamers because games like League of Legends require the use of a lot of buttons. Having extra buttons programmed on your mouse makes MMO gaming easier and gives you a competitive edge.

Wireless mice have improved technologically over the years to the point where there is no performance difference between a wired and a wireless mouse. This article will list the best wireless mouse gamers can get for League of Legends.

Best wireless mice for League of Legends

1) Razer Naga Pro Wireless

Razer Naga Pro Wireless (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 20000 Weight 116g Battery Life 100-150 hours without RGB Programmable Buttons 19

This is one of the most customizable MMO mice with swappable magnetic side panels if you need more buttons. This mouse justifies the 'pro' in its name with its top specs, including an exceptional 20000 DPI sensor and RGB. Though this mouse is heavy, it has a large battery that can last you days without charging, and you can charge the mouse when not in use with USB-C.

It can be connected through Bluetooth, an included USB dongle, or via a cable. It costs $150.

2) Logitech G604 Lightspeed

Logitech G604 Lightspeed (Image via Logitech)

Maximum DPI 16000 Weight 135g Battery Life 240 hours Programmable Buttons 15

Logitech G604 Lightspeed is a quality wireless mouse for MMO games with 15 programmable buttons through the Logitech software 'G-Hub.' There are six buttons on the thumb rest with two more on the left side of the left mouse button. The buttons protrude out of the body, so it's easy to make out which button is being pressed. DPI can be adjusted from 100 to 16000 with Logitech's Hero 16K sensor, which is consistent and precise.

The mouse was released in 2019, and the price has fallen to $70, which is a good deal for an exceptional MMO wireless mouse.

3) Asus ROG Spatha X

Asus ROG Spatha X (Image via Asus)

Maximum DPI 19000 Weight 168g Battery Life 67 hours without RGB Programmable Buttons 12

Asus ROG Spatha X is the most esthetic one from the bunch with RGB and a sleek design. It is the biggest MMO mouse while being the heaviest on this list at 168 grams, which is desirable for people with large hands and for palm-grip gamers.

It comes with a magnetic charging dock, and the battery lasts for 67 hours with the RGB turned off through the Asus software, where all the buttons can be programmed as well. The mouse can also be connected via a cable and has swappable switches. It comes with an extra pair of switches in the box, which can replace the installed switches if they wear out, and Asus has made it easy to do so with its design.

The Asus ROG Spatha X can range from $143 to $350.

4) Redragon M913 Impact Elite

Redragon M913 Impact Elite (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 16000 Weight 130g Battery Life 45 hours Programmable Buttons 16

With 16 buttons on the thumb grip, it is an excellent budget choice for a wireless MMO mouse. It is made up of soft-touch and glossy plastic with RGB zones in the scroll wheel, in the logo on the body and in the button keypad on the left. The mouse is comparatively light for wireless MMO mice and can be used with a wire as well.

The mouse was released in 2020 and is officially priced at $52.99.

5) UtechSmart VENUS Pro

UtechSmart VENUS Pro (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 16000 Weight 127g Battery Life 70 hours Programmable Buttons 16

A budget wireless MMO mouse that is excellent in quality and stylish. RGB zones are in the scroll-wheel, in the 12-button keypad, in front of the mouse, and in the logo on the palm area, though none of them are independently customizable through the 'Venus Wireless Gaming Mouse' software, which is simple and easy to use.

The mouse can be connected via a USB-C cable, which charges it and lasts for 70 hours. The mouse was released in September 2019 and is officially priced at $54.99, though it's currently under discount.

