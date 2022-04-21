5 best wireless mice for gaming in 2022

A wireless mouse offers extra convenience and ensures no cable resistance, giving gamers more control and precision that can be of importance in games where they have to be pixel-perfect.

Wireless mice have come a long way to the point where the difference between a wired and wireless one is just the cable. Manufacturers have reduced click latency to match wired mice, improved battery life, and made them light enough to be reliable as a gamer's daily driver.

Best wireless gaming mice in 2022

1) Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 25000 Weight 59g Battery Life 70 hours Buttons 5

At only 59 grams of weight, it is one of the lightest mice you can get and what makes it impressive is that it is made up of solid plastic, unlike other light mice that have holes to reduce weight. It's a simple mouse with 5 buttons and a streamlined design, but it is the go-to choice for many esports players such as S1mple, one of CS:GO's prodigies.

It lacks RGB lighting, but that is not something that will affect its performance. The Logitech mouse also has onboard storage in its dongle connector. With 70 hours of battery life, it will last a long time, and gamers can always charge it when not using it.

2) Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate (Image via Razer)

Maximum DPI 20000 Weight 74g Battery Life 70 hours Buttons 8

This is an ambidextrous mouse with a pair of buttons on either side, making it an excellent choice for both left and right-handed people. The charging dock that comes in the box will fully charge this mouse in less than two hours, lasting for about 70 hours.

The Viper Ultimate connects with Razer's Hyperspeed Wireless transmission, giving it less than 0.2ms latency. It has an onboard memory that can save your settings and carry them over to other PCs without Razer's Synapse software installed.

3) Corsair M65 Ultra Wireless

Corsair M65 Ultra Wireless (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 26000 Weight 110-128g Battery Life 90-120 hours Buttons 8

The Corsair M65 Ultra Wireless is a unique one, with it being on the heavier side of the weight spectrum at a maximum weight of 128 grams, with tunable weights taking it to a minimum of a still heavy 110g. With a right-handed ergonomic design, three buttons on the left side and a curved body, it has an overall good outerier.

It comes with two wireless connectivity options, Bluetooth and a USB dongle, and can be connected to a wire as well. Depending on how you connect the mouse, it will change the battery usage, ranging from it lasting from 90 to 120 hours.

A unique feature of "Sensor Fusion Control," which is not seen in any other mice, is programmable tilt gestures. With a six-axis gyro and accelerometer installed in this mouse, you can tilt the mouse and map various actions for more control during gaming.

4) Logitech G305 Shroud Edition

Logitech G305 Shroud Edition (Image via Logitech)

Maximum DPI 25000 Weight 75g Battery Life 145 hours Buttons 8

The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition is designed in collaboration with Logitech and the most-renowned gamer in the industry, Shroud. It is a slightly tweaked version of the original G303, with it being wider and longer.

It has some of the best battery life in mice of 145 hours and of the most precise sensors going up to 25,000 DPI. It can also be used wired, connecting with a USB-C type cable.

5) Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Razer Basilisk Ultimate (Image via Razer)

Maximum DPI 20000 Weight 107g Battery Life 100 hours Buttons 11

This mouse has a right-handed ergonomic design with 11 buttons and is designed with first-person-shooter games in mind. There are 14 customizable RGB zones in this mouse, and it can be used both wired and wirelessly if you ever run out of battery, but its charging dock only takes 2 hours to fully charge it.

It has a huge thumb support with its left side completely covered in a rubber coating. The only caveat is its price, $170, but Razer offers a basic version of a wired mouse and is $50 if you're looking for the same form factor.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi