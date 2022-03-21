×
Valorant settings of S1mple: What preset does the professional use in 2022?

What settings does S1mple use for Valorant? (Image via Riot Games)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 21, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Feature

It is crucial to have well-tuned settings in Valorant to get the desired results in terms of gameplay and aim. Every single player has their own customized tuning for each game, and professional CS:GO player, S1mple, makes no exception.

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev, the Ukrainian CS:GO legend, is known for his exceptional skills in the shooter game and is occasionally seen playing Riot’s shooter from time to time. While there have been numerous rumors about him making the switch to Valorant, the professional debunked it by maintaining his stance for CS:GO.

I kept my word, I won the Major with the best organization in the world and the best people I have ever played with, thank you all for your support, this is the best thing that happened to me #navination #PGLMajor #Champs https://t.co/ngSyRSz464

However, that doesn’t stop the player from playing Riot Games’ very own take on shooter games with MOBA elements. While both CS:GO and Valorant have their own differences in gameplay, different tuning is also required. This article will look into the settings S1mple uses when playing Riot’s shooter title.

What settings does S1mple use for Valorant?

S1mple's extraordinariness doesn’t just stop with CS:GO, but also extends to Valorant, leaving players curious as to what the professional player does differently. The following will deal with the professional player’s settings in the shooter game:

Every single data on S1mple’s settings has been taken from progaming-gear.com and bestsettings.com, and are as follows:

S1mple’s in-game mouse settings:

  • DPI: 400
  • Game Sensitivity: 0.974
  • Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.974
  • Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
  • Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
  • EDPI (Game Sensitivity*DPI): 188 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

S1mple’s in-game Ability Keybinds:

  • Ability 1: C
  • Ability 2: Mouse 5
  • Ability 3: E
  • Ultimate: Mouse Wheel Up
  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
  • Use Object: F
  • Primary Weapon: 1
  • Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Melee Weapon: 3
  • Spike: 4

S1mple’s in-game Crosshair settings:

  • Crosshair Color: Green
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 5
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0

S1mple’s Graphics Settings:

  • Resolution: 1920*1080 @240Hz
  • Ratio: 16:9
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
  • Material Quality: Med
  • Texture Quality: Med
  • Detail Quality: Med
  • UI Quality: Med
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: MSAA 4X
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • FPP Shadows: Off

Peripherals used by S1mple:

  • Monitor: BenQ XL 2540
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
  • Mousepad: HATOR INTBS
  • Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
  • Headset: Logitech G PRo X Gaming Headset

S1mple’s PC Specifications:

  • CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
  • GPU: Asus Geforce RTX 3090
  • RAM: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO 16GB
  • Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme
  • PC Cabinet: NZXT H700I
Note: Settings and specifications don’t remain the same all the time and are subject to change later.

Edited by R. Elahi
