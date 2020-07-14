5 CS: GO professionals who use Mouse Acceleration in their settings

Pros who use Mouse Acceleration

When it comes to low TTK, tactical, first-person shooters like CS: GO, a proper mouse DPI setting is one of the most important aspects of getting better at the game.

We often recommend that newer players must look up the in-game settings of certain professional CS: GO players like ‘s1mple’, ‘Xyp9x’, and ‘Goden’. Most pros run standard, low sensitivity DPI settings, which allows them to use their elbow to move the crosshair around and reserve the wrist flicks for micro-adjustments.

However, there are certain professional players out there who go a step further and switch on a particular setting which you will be hard-pressed to find any other regular CS: GO player using.

This setting is called Mouse acceleration and is the least recommended feature of a DPI setup.

What is the Mouse acceleration setting in CS: GO?

Much like the standard sensitivity setting, Mouse acceleration too affects the movement of the crosshair on the screen in CS: GO.

When Mouse Acceleration is turned off, “the ratio between the movement of the mouse and the crosshair will be 1:1, meaning your crosshair will move proportionally to the distance you moved your mouse.”

However, when this setting is turned on in CS: GO, the crosshair will be moving according to the speed with which you move the mouse, instead of the amount of the actual distance moved.

If you have moved your mouse by one inch but very slowly, then the crosshair will move with the displacement ratio. But if you have moved the mouse rapidly, the crosshair will move much further than the normal distance.

Using mouse acceleration involves a lot of calculation, hours of practice, and insane muscle memory. It’s also one of the reasons why professional CS: GO players avoid switching this setting on.

However, there are five CS: GO players who do and you can know more about this below:

1. Oleksandr "Shara" Hordieiev

Shara has been a part of the CS: GO professional stage for a very long time now. However, he wasn't well-known before 2015, where he stood in for Vadim "DavCost" Vasilyev when he played for Flipsid3 Tactics' CIS team.

Before this, Shara was mainly a part of a small Ukrainian team called “spray’n’pray” and other teams like KrechNET and Amazing Gaming.

His Mouse Settings

Mouse: Microsoft IntelliMouse 1.1A

Microsoft IntelliMouse 1.1A eDPI: 480

480 DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 125 HZ

125 HZ Sensitivity: 2

2 Mouse Acceleration: Windows

Windows Raw Input: Off

Off Pointer Speed: 4/11

2. Ismailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş

XANTARES is a Turkish CS: GO player who is known for his time in BIG and Space Soldiers.

His time in Space Soldiers wasn't all that noteworthy. However, he slowly started getting a lot of recognition when he joined BIG in 2020. He was able to help his team secure a 1st place finish in the DreamHack Masters Spring: Europe 2020, where BIG won in a 3-2 nail-biting final against G2.

His mouse settings:

Mouse: ZOWIE by BenQ FK1

ZOWIE by BenQ FK1 eDPI: 800

800 DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 1000HZ

1000HZ Sensitivity: 2

2 Mouse Acceleration: 1.05

1.05 Raw Input: 1

3. Timothy "autimatic" Ta

Before joining Gen.G, ‘autimatic’ was one of the best fraggers on the Cloud9 roster.

From 2016 to 2019, he played the role of the entry fragger in C9 and then that of an AWPer (after Skadoodle’s retirement). Ta was regarded as one of the most consistent players on the roster.

In 2018, he was listed as the 17th Best CS: GO Player by HLTV.org after he had temporarily taken over the role of the in-game leader for the iBUYPOWER Invitational in April of 2017.

His mouse settings:

Mouse: Logitech G403

Logitech G403 eDPI: 900

900 DPI: 1 600

600 Polling Rate: 1000HZ

1000HZ Sensitivity: 0.5625

0.5625 Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 1

4. Henrique "HEN1" Teles

A prodigy of Immortals once, CS: GO player HEN1 is now a part of FURIA Esports where he plays as the team’s AWPer.

He is the twin brother of Lucas "LUCAS1" Teles and the two have an elder brother named Charles "pbf1" Teles.

HEN1 had previously helped Immortals win the DreamHack Open Summer 2016. He also secured the third spot in the ESL Pro League Season 11: North America with FURIA Esports.

His mouse settings:

Mouse: Steel Series Rival 300

Steel Series Rival 300 eDPI: 1520

1520 DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 1000HZ

1000HZ Sensitivity: 3.8

3.8 Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 1

5. Mikail "Maikelele" Bill

Maikelele first rose to prominence in 2013 with Team Refuse with whom he would attend DreamHack Summer in 2013.

Before this, he was participating in a lot of domestic tournaments and qualifiers. Soon, his talents were recognized.

Today he plays for the player-owned organization called GODSENT, which was founded and is co-owned by Markus “pronax” Wallsten.

His mouse settings: