CS: GO Guide: How to unlock new characters and complete missions in Operation Shattered Web?

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 19:50 IST SHARE

Source: CS:GO

Valve Corporation has made a great comeback in terms of delivering updates in Counter-Strike Global Offensive. Today on 19 November, developers of CS:GO, rolled out a new operation in the game known as Shattered Web Operation.

Introducing CS:GO's ninth Operation, available now:



Operation Shattered Webhttps://t.co/jEtiqv30Nz — CS:GO (@CSGO) November 18, 2019

This is not the first time when CS:GO has introduced operations like this. Before Shattered Web, Valve has already added eight operations, and this one is placed the 9th in the list. During these operations, players get weapon skins, cases, and much more rare items for free. All you guys need to buy an Operation Pass worth $15 (1049 INR).

Operation Shattered Web

Operation Shattered Web Missions

Now moving on to the main question, How to level up and earn these rewards during this operation?

Counter-Strike Stated that:

Operation Shattered Web features a battle pass format, and Operation Rewards are earned when you receive enough stars to reach the next reward requirement. For example, if you currently have 20 stars and the next reward is available at 22 stars, you will need two more stars for your next reward. You can purchase stars or earn them by completing missions.

As mentioned above, players need to collect stars and level up. After levelling up, a particular reward should be given to the player which will remain dynamic throughout the operation. Users can check in the progress section for more information about reward.

According to Valve, this operation will last longer than 16 weeks (4 Months), and every week, a new set of purpose will be made available in the game.

Missions

Advertisement

New Characters

For the first time in CS:GO, players can now equip their favorite characters from the list and these characters are accessible in both teams, i.e. CTs and Ts. To unlock these characters, users need to earn stars and grasp a precise level. Some screenshots of these characters are given underneath.

BuckShot

RickSaw

New Weapon Skins Collection

Coming to the new skin collection, Developers have revealed a total of four collections in this operation, which includes Shattered Web Knives, Norse Collection, St. Marc Collection, and the Canals Collection. The central highlight part of Shattered Web Knives is that it has a total of 4 new knives that have just arrived in the market. And if all the collections are compared, then the Canals Collection is the finest one. Let's take a look at the four brand new knives:

Knives

For More details and FAQ's, refer to official Website:

https://counter-strike.net/shatteredweb