CS: GO: S1mple reveals his favorite teammates of all time

Aleksandr Kostyliev, popularly known as 's1mple', is one of the most celebrated CS: GO professionals in the world. He is often hailed as the best player to have ever touched the game, and has a lot of major tournament wins to his name.

S1mple plays as an AWPer for Natus Vincere and has gathered an incredibly large fan following. Before the Twitch ban, he had skyrocketing viewership numbers and subscribers.

Now, fans want to know everything about the professional player who they admire and follow. Twitter Q&A sessions are some of the things that they look forward to.

A couple of hours ago, S1mple took to the social media platform to answer some of the questions that fans had for him.

Ama might be deleted later gogo — Sasha (@s1mpleO) August 15, 2020

Now, as of writing this article, the tweet and the comment strings are still up, but as S1mple is suggesting that he might delete the thread later, the tweet might not be visible anymore in a couple of hours.

Hence, we are going to take the liberty and jot down some important questions that S1mple answered in his Twitter Q/A.

S1mple interacts with fans on Twitter

Q1. Favorite teammate of all time (by Bob @bob20390518)?

Advertisement

A. 1st @electronicCSGO ( because of time playing and skill ofc), 2nd my bro @Hiko (cuz of understanding and skill) might join @100Thieves with him soon.

(about him joining Hiko in Valorant, S1mple might have meant it as a joke. There are meager chances of him leaving CS: GO when he is at his peak)

Q2. What is your favorite map and your least favorite map (by @sehlevn)?

A. Mirage/vertigo lol

Q3. FPL when? (by @FPLCircuit)

A. Soon fellas, yesterday me and my @electronicCSGO enjoyed.

Q4. How do you still enjoy playing Cs so often, I got global and got insta bored? (by @TitanDolphin)

A. Many different scenarios in the game.

Q5. Favorite tv series/movie (by @MariusCold).

A. Breaking bad one and only@

Q6. Did you really consider leaving Navi at one point? (by @AyushKant20)

A. Ofc, u always challenge against yourself and ask a different question, looking for different solutions

Q7. Are you watching the UEFA champions league? if so, who are you rooting for? (by @sho1wnl)

A. I so disappointed with Barca results, seems like Bayern did better prepare in this corona time.

Q8. Is BIG a good team, or are they just lucky now? (by @AelxanderHitch2)

A. I think they need a good Lan event, cuz right now online means nothing.

Q9. What is your favorite City/Country? (by @MeinYjrs)

A. Lisbon, Portugal.

Q10. how are you feeling individually lately? (by @GizzleCS)

A. 70%