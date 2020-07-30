CS GO: S1mple banned from Twitch, responds with strong tweet

Twitch seems to be at it again. Following the recent ban of Dr DisRespect, the streaming platform has now targeted Na’Vi CS: GO superstar Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev to drop the ban hammer on.

S1mple has never been a big fan of Twitch, so this latest decision from the platform doesn't really upset a whole lot of his fans. Moreover, there has been a lot of phishing and fake streaming channels made in his name, and many found it rather hilarious that Twitch banned the original account instead of going for the fake ones.

Twitch has banned s1mple more than his fake phishing streams. https://t.co/4awSN3emms — Haci (@DonHaci) July 29, 2020

Is there more to the S1mple and Dr Disrespect ban?

There might just be more to the S1mple and Dr DisRespect than meets the eye.

Earlier in June, Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch for reasons which the streamer himself is not aware of (or that is what he alleged). This permanent ban came just a few months after he signed an exclusivity deal with the platform.

The tweet that S1mple made about his ban is awfully similar to that of Doc’s. The message seems rather cryptic and might hint at something big that could be happening in the coming months.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.

While I’m enjoying my ban we can all enjoy my other streams with "great" giveaways that everyone can "easily" win

-s1mple — Sasha (@s1mpleO) July 29, 2020

In the tweet, S1mple writes:

“Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. While I’m enjoying my ban we can all enjoy my other streams with 'great' giveaways that everyone can 'easily' win."

S1mple’s carefree attitude towards the ban is what makes us feel that there might be something even greater for the CS: GO prodigy in the near future.

There are chances that it’s not a permanent Twitch ban, and he might just return to the platform. Having said that, S1mple is not a big fan of the platform and is quite vocal about the things that he dislikes about it:

Another ban, stupid twitch doesn’t understand the different meanings of the same word in different contexts I’m tired of streaming on a terrible platform, always choosing the right words. If u give ban for nothing, then the rules should be the same for other streamers as well — Sasha (@s1mpleO) November 29, 2019

A tweet of his back in November last year read:

“Stupid Twitch doesn’t understand the different meanings of the same word in different contexts. I’m tired of streaming on a terrible platform, always choosing the right words. If you give ban for nothing, then the rules should be the same for other streamers as well.”

When one considers this, his return to the platform seems to have a very low probability.