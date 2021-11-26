×
5 best left-handed mouse(s) for gaming in 2021

The Corsair M55 RGB Pro (Image by Corsair)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Nov 26, 2021 03:43 PM IST
For any PC gamer, a good mouse is of paramount importance. A good mouse enables the player to showcase his skills in the best way possible, and it can become the most useful tool in his arsenal, while a lousy mouse can hold a player back.

While all mice have traditionally been designed for right-handed users, there are some really good left-handed and ambidextrous ones as well that are perfect for any left-handed user.

Best left-handed gaming mouse in 2021

From ambidextrous to dedicated left-hand editions, the choices for a left-handed gamer, while not as vast as a traditional right-handed user, are pretty varied. The best gaming mice for left-handed users in 2021 are as follows.

  • Logitech G903
  • Razer Naga Left-handed Edition
  • Razer Viper
  • Logitech G Pro Wireless
  • Corsair M55 RGB Pro

With that being said, let’s take a detailed look at each mouse individually.

5) Logitech G903

It has balanced ergonomic design (Image by Logitech)
The Logitech G903 is an ambidextrous wireless mouse. The balanced ergonomic design is perfect for both left-hand and right-hand users and, paired with fantastic battery life, makes the Logitech G903 an excellent choice for a left-handed wireless gaming mouse in 2021.

DPI12,000
SensorOptical PMW3366
Buttons11
ErgonomicAmbidextrous
Weight3.1 oz (107 g)

4) Razer Naga Left-handed Edition

The perfect mouse for MMO games (Image by Razer)
Razer has specifically designed a left-handed edition of the Naga mouse. With the 12 side-mounted buttons and ergonomics specifically designed for left-handed users, Razer Naga Left-hand Edition is the perfect mouse suited for MMO games.

DPI20,000
SensorRazer Focus+ Optical
Buttons19+1 Programable
ErgonomicLeft-Handed
Weight3.8 oz (109 g)

3) Razer Viper

An ambidextrous design for this mouse (Image by Razer)
The Razer Viper is a lightweight mouse with high accuracy and is often chosen for any FPS esports game. The ambidextrous design of the mouse lends to viability as a left-handed mouse well suited for the FPS esports titles.

DPI16,000
SensorOptical 5G
Buttons8
ErgonomicAmbidextrous
Weight2.4 oz (69 g)

2) Logitech G Pro Wireless

Providing ergonomic comfort for left-handed users (Image by Logitech)
Logitech G Pro Wireless thrives as a minimalist, easy-to-use mouse and is well suited for any user. The ambidextrous design lends to its ergonomic comfort for a left-handed user. However, its proprietary USB charging cable is a disadvantage.

DPI16,000
SensorOptical HERO 16K
Buttons8
ErgonomicAmbidextrous
Weight2.9 oz (81 g)

1) Corsair M55 RGB Pro

Perhaps the best option on this list (Image by Corsair)
The ambidextrous Corsair M55 RGB Pro is a perfect all-rounder. While the side grip feels cheap, its lightweight, along with a smooth glide, makes it quite a comfortable choice.

DPI12,400
SensorOptical
Buttons8
ErgonomicAmbidextrous
Weight3.1 oz (89 g)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
