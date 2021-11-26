5 best left-handed mouse(s) for gaming in 2021

For any PC gamer, a good mouse is of paramount importance. A good mouse enables the player to showcase his skills in the best way possible, and it can become the most useful tool in his arsenal, while a lousy mouse can hold a player back.

While all mice have traditionally been designed for right-handed users, there are some really good left-handed and ambidextrous ones as well that are perfect for any left-handed user.

Best left-handed gaming mouse in 2021

From ambidextrous to dedicated left-hand editions, the choices for a left-handed gamer, while not as vast as a traditional right-handed user, are pretty varied. The best gaming mice for left-handed users in 2021 are as follows.

Logitech G903

Razer Naga Left-handed Edition

Razer Viper

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Corsair M55 RGB Pro

With that being said, let’s take a detailed look at each mouse individually.

5) Logitech G903

It has balanced ergonomic design (Image by Logitech)

The Logitech G903 is an ambidextrous wireless mouse. The balanced ergonomic design is perfect for both left-hand and right-hand users and, paired with fantastic battery life, makes the Logitech G903 an excellent choice for a left-handed wireless gaming mouse in 2021.

DPI 12,000 Sensor Optical PMW3366 Buttons 11 Ergonomic Ambidextrous Weight 3.1 oz (107 g)

4) Razer Naga Left-handed Edition

The perfect mouse for MMO games (Image by Razer)

Razer has specifically designed a left-handed edition of the Naga mouse. With the 12 side-mounted buttons and ergonomics specifically designed for left-handed users, Razer Naga Left-hand Edition is the perfect mouse suited for MMO games.

DPI 20,000 Sensor Razer Focus+ Optical Buttons 19+1 Programable Ergonomic Left-Handed Weight 3.8 oz (109 g)

3) Razer Viper

An ambidextrous design for this mouse (Image by Razer)

The Razer Viper is a lightweight mouse with high accuracy and is often chosen for any FPS esports game. The ambidextrous design of the mouse lends to viability as a left-handed mouse well suited for the FPS esports titles.

DPI 16,000 Sensor Optical 5G Buttons 8 Ergonomic Ambidextrous Weight 2.4 oz (69 g)

2) Logitech G Pro Wireless

Providing ergonomic comfort for left-handed users (Image by Logitech)

Logitech G Pro Wireless thrives as a minimalist, easy-to-use mouse and is well suited for any user. The ambidextrous design lends to its ergonomic comfort for a left-handed user. However, its proprietary USB charging cable is a disadvantage.

DPI 16,000 Sensor Optical HERO 16K Buttons 8 Ergonomic Ambidextrous Weight 2.9 oz (81 g)

1) Corsair M55 RGB Pro

Perhaps the best option on this list (Image by Corsair)

The ambidextrous Corsair M55 RGB Pro is a perfect all-rounder. While the side grip feels cheap, its lightweight, along with a smooth glide, makes it quite a comfortable choice.

DPI 12,400 Sensor Optical Buttons 8 Ergonomic Ambidextrous Weight 3.1 oz (89 g)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer