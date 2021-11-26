5 best left-handed mouse(s) for gaming in 2021

For any PC gamer, a good mouse is of paramount importance. A good mouse enables the player to showcase his skills in the best way possible, and it can become the most useful tool in his arsenal, while a lousy mouse can hold a player back.
While all mice have traditionally been designed for right-handed users, there are some really good left-handed and ambidextrous ones as well that are perfect for any left-handed user.
Best left-handed gaming mouse in 2021
From ambidextrous to dedicated left-hand editions, the choices for a left-handed gamer, while not as vast as a traditional right-handed user, are pretty varied. The best gaming mice for left-handed users in 2021 are as follows.
- Logitech G903
- Razer Naga Left-handed Edition
- Razer Viper
- Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Corsair M55 RGB Pro
With that being said, let’s take a detailed look at each mouse individually.
5) Logitech G903
The Logitech G903 is an ambidextrous wireless mouse. The balanced ergonomic design is perfect for both left-hand and right-hand users and, paired with fantastic battery life, makes the Logitech G903 an excellent choice for a left-handed wireless gaming mouse in 2021.
4) Razer Naga Left-handed Edition
Razer has specifically designed a left-handed edition of the Naga mouse. With the 12 side-mounted buttons and ergonomics specifically designed for left-handed users, Razer Naga Left-hand Edition is the perfect mouse suited for MMO games.
3) Razer Viper
The Razer Viper is a lightweight mouse with high accuracy and is often chosen for any FPS esports game. The ambidextrous design of the mouse lends to viability as a left-handed mouse well suited for the FPS esports titles.
2) Logitech G Pro Wireless
Logitech G Pro Wireless thrives as a minimalist, easy-to-use mouse and is well suited for any user. The ambidextrous design lends to its ergonomic comfort for a left-handed user. However, its proprietary USB charging cable is a disadvantage.
1) Corsair M55 RGB Pro
The ambidextrous Corsair M55 RGB Pro is a perfect all-rounder. While the side grip feels cheap, its lightweight, along with a smooth glide, makes it quite a comfortable choice.
Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author’s views.