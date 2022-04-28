League of Legends introduces new Pyke ult changes to the PBE, granting him “infinite execute threshold scaling”

Riot Games have introduced a fair bit of experimental change to Pyke’s kit in the League of Legends PBE 12.9 cycle. The changes are primarily to his Q, Bone Skewer, and R. Death from Below, which is currently on the test server, grants him infinite execute threshold scaling.

During the patch 12.8 preview, Pyke was one of the champions whose name Riot added to the list of changes that they were going to ship with the official patch. However, they removed his tweaks later on, and the Pyke updates that were set for 12.8 were delayed.

Riot Captain Gameplay @riot_captain Very VERY experimental, but tomorrow on PBE pykers is getting infinite execute threshold scaling on his R everytime he executes anything from any source🤽 Very VERY experimental, but tomorrow on PBE pykers is getting infinite execute threshold scaling on his R everytime he executes anything from any source🤽

The developers have introduced a few tweaks in the 12.9 cycle on the test server. However, according to Captain Gameplay, the changes are extremely experimental, and it’s likely that they will not ship with the official 12.9 update.

Pyke's ultimate changes have been on the cards for the developers for quite some time now. The PBE tweaks now allow the Bloodharbor Ripper to get unlimited execute threshold scaling on his R every time he gets a kill from any source.

New Pyke R execute threshold changes hit the League of Legends PBE

In the League of Legends live servers, Pyke currently has an execute threshold that primarily varies depending on his level. When unlocked at level 6, it starts with 250 health and rises to 550 once his own levels max out at 18.

This felt rather limited, and with the recent nerfs, Pyke was not exactly doing too well in the current meta. Hence, Riot Games are looking to provide him with some agency. In the current PBE cycle, his R will be boosted every time he executes an enemy with it or secures a kill from any other source.

Pyke Q (Image via League of legends PBE)

In season 12, Pyke has not exactly seen a lot of stage presence in pro-play. He was generally locked in by Fnatic’s Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov as a pocket pick in the LEC.

Hence, the tweaks that the League of Legends developers are planning for his kit are not just for his ultimate but his Q as well.

Pyke R (Image via League of Legends PBE)

Currently in PBE, his changes are as follows:

Bone Skewer (Q)

Mana cost increased from 50/55/60/65/70 to 74/78/82/86/90

Death from Below (R)

When Pyke executes an enemy by any means, he permanently increases his execute threshold (currently + 0 = (100%)).

Execute threshold now gained per champion and Siege/Super minion kills: +9

Execute Threshold Gained per Melee Minions: +3

Execute Threshold Gained per Ranged Minions: +1

These changes are somewhat experimental, and it’s highly unlikely that they will be making their way to the official patch any time soon.

However, it will be quite interesting to see how Riot Games decide to move forward with these changes in the coming weeks.

