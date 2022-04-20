Rumors suggest Broxah might be replacing Razork as Fnatic's jungler for League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Rumors regarding Razork's departure from Fnatic's League of Legends roster seem to have taken a new turn. Based on recent rumors, Broxah might be replacing Razork in the jungle role for the aforementioned team.

If this turns out to be true, it will be one of the biggest stories ever this year. Broxah is not only a Fnatic legend, but he is also a player who was part of the squad that went to the finals of Worlds 2018.

The community sees Broxah's addition to Fnatic as positive for the squad. On paper, the team will not only gain a world-class jungler but also a leader who can drive the team to victory.

Note: All information provided here is based on rumors and is subject to change

Broxah returning to Fnatic for League of Legends 2022 Summer Split means Razork could very well go homeless

Broxah played for Fnatic from 2017 to 2019. The team was highly successful back then and even reached the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2018.

However, they were unable to win the finals as they ended up losing 3-0 to Invictus Gaming. Despite that, there is no doubt that Broxah is not just a legend, but he also had a lot of impact in uplifting the level of gameplay that Fnatic is known for.

Unfortunately, after Broxah left the team in November 2019, Fnatic was never the same. The rise of G2 Esports and several other issues made it difficult for Fnatic to rise back to the top.

Taking this into consideration, the organization decided to make a change and created one of the best rosters that Europe has ever seen for League of Legends' LEC 2022 Spring Split. Despite this, the team was unable to win the tournament and ended up losing to G2 Esports and Rogue in an embarrassing fashion.

Thus, it seems Fnatic has decided to go back to its roots and bring one of those players back to the squad who was instrumental in their success stories back from 2018 and 2019. However, this also means that if Broxah arrives, Razork might end up without a team for the Summer Split.

This is primarily due to all LEC teams having their jungle positions sorted. Unless another team is willing to bench/sub its current jungler, Razork may find it hard to get into a European team.

So what this guy is saying is totally true, Razork already stated this. @FNCNB17 Razork said in a stream he was strugling hard in the adaptation to the team, since he had to live in a hotel alone and then go to office to work. He talked about previous teams being like a family altogether.So what this guy is saying is totally true, Razork already stated this. @FNCNB17 Razork said in a stream he was strugling hard in the adaptation to the team, since he had to live in a hotel alone and then go to office to work. He talked about previous teams being like a family altogether.So what this guy is saying is totally true, Razork already stated this.

Despite bringing a lot of nostalgic memories for Fnatic fans, this information is still a rumor and should be treated as such. Hopefully, in the near future, further information will be revealed that provides something more concrete on the jungle status for Fnatic.

