5 best mage supports in League of Legends

League of Legends currently has two kinds of supports for players to choose from. There are engage supports like Nautilus, Leona, and Alistar, and mage supports like Lux, Lulu, and Karma.

These mage supports can basically harass enemies from a distance and deal some really good magic damage. In fact, if enemies do not buy magic resistance, they can get one-shot by a few of the burst mage supports.

Even then, these mage supports take a lot of skill to play, despite the generic notion that standing and shooting spells from a distance should be easy. In any case, the following article provides a list of five mage supports that players should play in the current League of Legends meta.

Every mage support League of Legends players should try out

5) Lux

Lux is an all-round viable support that can work in all ranks (Image via League of Legends)

Amongst the various mage supports that exist in the game, Lux is one of the strongest available to players. This is because she provides all-round utility, including protection from enemies and high magic damage.

Lux has a cage ability that can lock enemies in place if used correctly. She also has a shield that can protect allies from incoming damage. Her third ability is basically like a small pool of light that can be thrown and exploded to deal magic damage.

This ability can be used to zone out enemies. Her ultimate is a beam of light that can deal devastating magic damage to enemies. Overall, she has one of the best kits amongst mage supports and is extremely viable in all ranks.

The only issue is that Lux's damage can only be felt towards the mid-late game. Apart from that, her cage ability takes skill to use as it is very easy to dodge.

4) Lulu

Lulu can protect her allies extremely well in the lane (Image via League of Legends)

Arguably one of the strongest mage supports in the game, Lulu is someone who shines extremely well at protecting her allies in every possible way. Lulu's first ability is basically like a firebolt that can hit enemies and slow them while also dealing some damage.

Her second ability is something that can increase the attack and movement speed of a champion when cast on allies. However, if it is cast on an enemy, then it turns them into a small animal that cannot do anything.

Her third ability, when cast on allies, grants them a shield, and when cast on enemies, it provides vision on the target while also damaging them. Finally, Lulu's ultimate enhances the size of an ally by a large amount, which in turn provides them with additional health and makes them tanky for a few seconds.

Thus, it is quite clear that Lulu's job is to facilitate her allies throughout the game. If used properly, she can win lanes and games for the team. However, she is also someone who scales well in the late game. Hence, players should not expect too much from Lulu in the early laning phase.

3) Yuumi

Yuumi is one of the strongest mage supports, though her early game presence is a bit weak (Image via League of Legends)

Among the various mage supports in the game, Yuumi is someone whom players hate a lot. This is because being on the receiving end of this champion is annoying as, in the late game, Yuumi takes over the game all by herself.

Yuumi is a bit different when compared to other champions. She basically attaches herself to an ally champion and becomes untargetable. She can consistently heal this ally and make them unkillable.

It is important to remember that the stronger this ally champion goes, the harder it becomes to kill them due to the heal. Thus, if players imagine a late game Yasuo, Yone, Jinx, or Viego who has around 10 or 15 kills and has a Yuumi attached, then it is basically a nightmare for the opposition and calling for a forfeit.

However, Yuumi's ability does not end here, as her ultimate is basically an easy root ability that can completely stop enemies from moving or rather do anything except wait for their impending doom. Overall, Yuumi is a game-changing support, and players should try her more often.

The only issue with Yuumi is that, in the early game, her lane presence is very weak, which can make unskilled ADCs frustrated.

2) Karma

Karma can make the laning phase of an ADC a breeze (Image via League of Legends)

Among the various mage supports that exist in League of Legends, Karma is one who can make laning a breeze. This is mainly because her kit provides all-round support but is much more reliable than other champions.

Karma's ultimate is already unlocked at level 1 itself. This is because her ultimate is basically a buff that empowers all of her other abilities. Thus, whenever Karma uses her ultimate and fires her Q on enemies, it deals a massive amount of damage at an early level that is hard to tank.

By spamming her R and her Q, Karma makes the laning phase easy as enemies are always on their toes. Apart from that, she has a powerful shield that protects her allies and gives them movement speed and also a tether that can lock enemies in place.

A good Karma is a blessing to have, and thus, every new player looking to practice mage supports should pick and play her as much as possible.

1) Zilean

Zilean is perhaps the strongest mage support within the game (Image via League of Legends)

The final support to make this list is none other than the holy grail of mage supports in League of Legends, Zilean. He is someone who is not just annoying to face but often becomes a key factor that can decide a win or a loss.

Zilean can reduce the movement speed of enemies, enhance the movement speed of allies, and revive dead allies within a team fight. He can also zone out enemies in lane and make it difficult for the same to farm.

Overall, he is a brilliant support and is often considered a "free-elo" champion. In other words, once players have nothing to go for, they pick Zilean to start climbing the ranked ladder.

The only issue that players can face is that Zilean himself is very weak. Therefore, positioning is key, or he can get one-shot by an enemy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

