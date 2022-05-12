League of Legends Pride Event 2022: Expected start time, end date, rewards, and more

League of Legends, just like last year, will probably conduct a small event to celebrate the 2022 Pride Month. The rewards for the same have been announced, though the event announcement is still pending.

The rewards for Pride Events are always handed out for free after completing a few missions within the game. This includes emotes, blue essence, and more.

Alex Quach⁷ (郭勇安) @QuachWatch Pride 2022 content is currently on PBE. If you've got feedback happy to hear it~ Pride 2022 content is currently on PBE. If you've got feedback happy to hear it~ https://t.co/O0pguHtlkR

This year's Pride Event rewards are currently available for testing in the Public Beta Environment (PBE). The developers will listen to feedback and make the necessary changes before the release.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the Pride Event 2022

League of Legends' Pride Event 2021 was held between May 17 and June 30. However, the current rewards for the Pride Event are in PBE, which means that the expected release date should be along with patch 12.10.

This is going to happen somewhere around May 25, 2022. The end date will remain the same until the end of June 2022. During that time, players should play a few missions (unless League of Legends makes a few changes).

Completing these missions will grant all the rewards to the players for free. The rewards for last year included Pride Emotes, Pride Icon and an emote with Leona and Diana.

This year the featured champions for Pride Month are Twisted Fate and Graves and two emotes featuring the same are available in the PBE. Alongside this, there are icons that players can get to celebrate the 2022 Pride Month in League of Legends.

HYLI∆ 🏳️‍🌈 @faeriefountain I also got to paint this emote!! first one i've done in a little while! I also got to paint this emote!! first one i've done in a little while! https://t.co/aHgJPLP2qg

Pride Month is a means to celebrate the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 in the United States. It was the tipping point of the Gay Liberation movement and a major milestone for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Thus, millions of people celebrate this day to honor those who fought for LGBTQIA+ rights and lost their lives every year. As such, League of Legends and Riot Games take part in the same since a large portion of the fanbase falls under the aforementioned community.

The celebration by Riot Games started back in 2018 and this will be the fifth year that the company will take part in the same. Previously, the company also sold Pride-themed merchandise as part of a fundraiser initiative, though until now, it is unknown whether that will happen this year as well.

