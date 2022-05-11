League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 2 Standings: G2 Esports and T1 continue winning run

League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 day 2 has ended. It was another great day, though there were much fewer surprises than on day 1.

G2 Esports destroyed Evil Geniuses again, despite having a few hiccup moments in the middle of the game. T1 showcased why this roster is considered the absolute favorite as Faker and co demolished Team Aze in the shortest match of MSI 2022.

Overall, the tournament is slowly shaping up well as the matches are becoming interesting with a lot of variation within the meta.

Results, points, and standings after day 2 of League of Legends MSI 2022

Before providing insight into the performance of the teams, it is first important to take a look at the points table after day 2:

Group A Team Name Matches Played Results T1 2 2-0 DetonatioN FocusMe 2 1-1 Saigon Buffalo 2 1-1 Team Aze 2 0-2

Group B Team name Matches Played Win-Loss RNG 2 2-0 Red Canids 2 1-1 Istanbul Wildcats 2 1-1 PSG Talon 2 0-2

Group C Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss G2 Esports 3 3-0 Evil Geniuses 3 1-2 ORDER 3 0-3

Thus, as it stands, Group A and Group B look very much as expected as they should be. T1 is just cruising through the competition in Group A. The match against Team Aze was the shortest game at MSI 2022, and in all honesty, it looked more like a practice match for T1.

Detonation FocusMe and Saigon Buffalo had a bloodbath where the latter came out on top. It was an entertaining game, though an important one on account of the second place in the group (considering T1 is heavily favored to take the first spot).

In Group B, RNG dominates everyone and convincingly defeats the teams. The Red Canids looked quite good yesterday. However, the Istanbul Wildcats defeated the former today and brought everything to a stalemate.

The group's surprise is PSG Talon, as the team seems to be struggling real hard recovering from the departure of Maple and River.

Group C is all G2 Esports as the League of Legends MSI 2019 winner is just toying with the competition. In today's game, though, G2 Esports did throw the match for a while when poor decision-making almost led to Evil Geniuses taking over the game.

Thankfully, Flakked and Brokenblade, along with the help of Infernal Soul, helped G2 take the game back in favor and go 3-0 in the group. Evil Geniuses is looking a bit dicey right now, and ORDER seems completely out of sorts.

Such is the situation that unless a miracle happens, Group C at League of Legends MSI 2022 will be decided way before the other two in the competition.

