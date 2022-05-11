Full kit and abilities of League of Legends’ Bel’Veth leaked: Death in Lavender, Void Surge, Endless Banquet, and more

League of Legends’ upcoming void jungler, known as Bel’Veth, might have had her entire kit and abilities leaked ahead of the official announcement.

In a recent Reddit post, a community member uploaded the information of what looks like Bel’Veth’s entire moveset and details on each ability.

While it’s hard to ascertain if these are legitimate leaks of the upcoming champion, the community is confident that these descriptions are genuine and that Bel’Veth will drop with these abilities.

League of Legends’ next void jungler was expected to boast a unique kit, and judging from the supposed leaks, it would seem that lots of fan expectations and speculations will be met.

All leaked Bel’Veth abilities in League of Legends

Below are Bel’Veth’s ability names and descriptions supposedly leaked to the League of Legends community:

Passive - Death In Lavender:

Enemies (Champs, big monster camps, epic monsters, siege, and super minions) drop a “thing” when they die.

Bel’Veth can collect these to stack her passive.

This passive forms a swarm-based on the stacks.

It grants her lifesteal against jg camps.

If she attacks a turret or epic monster, she sends her swarm to it, healing her and damaging it while consuming all stacks.

Q - Void Surge:

Passively: Bel’Veth has an “arrow” in 4 diagonals.

Active: Bel’Veth dashes, dealing damage and slow.

It procs her passive on enemies affected while in Endless Banquet.

When she damages a champ/big monster/epic monster (in the direction of the arrow) with her dash, it is fully restored to cast again.

Using against small monsters/minions in the direction of the arrow, it restores 40% of Q CD.

W - Above and Below:

It seems the same as Rek’Sai W fused with Pyke’s.

Bel’Veth goes underground (actually she enters into a sea or water) for a short time, gaining movspeed and the ability to go through walls.

In the end, she unburrows, dealing damage and knocking up all enemies in the area.

While in Endless Banquet, she becomes untargetable and grants a short stun after the knockup.

E - Royal Maelstrom:

Bel’Veth starts channeling a vortex, during which she can’t move and pulls all enemies to her, damaging them for every second.

During it, she receives less damage and gives back a percentage of all damage she receives to all her attackers (like thornmail).

While in Endless Banquet, this deals a percentage of true damage over seconds. Her damage reduction is also higher, and at the end of the cast, she will cause an explosion dealing area of effect damage.

Ultimate - Endless Banquet:

Bel’Veth turns into her true form for (?) seconds (like Aatrox’s R or Swain’s new R, the duration is high, and it can be longer while in combat), buffing up all her skills.

She gains more HP, MR, Armor, and Damage in the form.

While transformed, collecting (Passive stack) heals Bel’Veth for a certain percentage.

She uses all her stacks to form a swarm of (possibly voidlings), damaging enemies’ champs nearby.

The swarm dies after some time, but it can be renewed by killing champs.

Before the League of Legends developers put out an official statement on the matter, it will be hard to ascertain whether these abilities are Bel’Veth’s. As League of Legends patch 12.10 will focus more on introducing the durability updates to the game, it will be highly likely that Bel’Veth gets her official reveal after the update hits the live servers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer