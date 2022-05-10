More League of Legends leaks reveal new High Noon skins for Samira, Viktor, Tahm Kench, and Twitch

It was speculated that League of Legends would be receiving thirteen new skins with patch 12.9, five of which will belong to the High Noon collection.

In a previous video, a community leaker and insider who goes by the handle of Big Bad Bear had stated that with 12.9, the MOBA would be receiving new High Noon cosmetics. The leaker had showcased snippets of Leona, Katarina, Mordekaiser, Talon, and Varus as the possible additions to the line, which later became true as Riot officially announced it a few days later.

In a recent video, Big Bad Bear revealed that there would be further additions to the line, and Samira, Viktor, Tahm Kench, Sion, and Twitch would also be recipients of High Noon skins.

While there is no official information from Riot’s end regarding the matter, the leaker is quite certain that these skins are definitely on the way and will possibly go live in the coming weeks.

More League of Legends High Noon skins might be on the cards for future updates

In the video, Big Bad Bear suggested that the addition of the new champions to the skinline was already teased in High Noon Leona’s voicelines. The leaker seemed to have also gotten “confirmation” regarding them and uploaded the video in an attempt to share the name and possible looks with fans.

As Big Bad Bear is notorious for their accurate leaks and inside news, many in the League of Legends community are convinced that Samira, Viktor, Tahm Kench, and Twitch will be receiving the new cosmetics.

When describing the skins and some of the concepts, Big bad Bear stated that High Noon Samira would have an outfit with a devilish aesthetic, just like some of the early concepts for the skinline.

Additionally, the concepts of High Noon Tahm Kench and High Noon Sion were also teased slightly in Leona’s splash art, making it highly likely that their cosmetics will arrive soon.

On the other hand, High Noon Viktor might be themed around the concept of a medieval apothecary or a Plague Doctor from hell, with Twitch being the Final Harbinger that walks “with death at his side,” as the skinline’s lore would suggest.

It’s quite uncertain when Riot Games will be looking to introduce the new High Noon skins to League of Legends if they are a reality. However, speculations point toward patch 12.10 and 12.11.

Edited by Shaheen Banu