League of Legends MSI 2022 Knockout Stages: All qualified teams, start date, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage is almost done and dusted. At the time of writing this article, even though two more matches remain to be played, the final four teams have been locked in for the knockout stages.

This was definitely one of the best rumble stages ever as the number of flip-flops that happened between Day 3 and Day 4 almost turned the entire tournament upside down. At one point, it looked like the underdogs would make it into the semi-finals and throw the favorites out of the tournament.

However, that did not happen as ultimately the favorites prevailed and the four major regions made their way safely into the semi-final stage.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the knockout stages of League of Legends MSI 2022

The four teams that have qualified for the knockout stages of MSI 2022 are:

RNG (LPL)

T1 (LEC)

Evil Geniuses (LCS)

G2 Esports (LEC)

Fans should note that the knockout stages will be held on May 27 and May 28, 2022. Two semi-finals will be played across two days, and the final will take place on May 29, 2022.

RNG has been the most dominant team in the rumble stage so far. After the loss to G2 Esports on Day 1, everything flipped, and the League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions almost demolished the competition.

T1 had a 50-50 tournament up until now as there were some games that looked a bit off, and the team as a whole was not clicking for some reason. The biggest point of criticism was Gumayusi, who is heralded as the best ADC in the world, as he still fell short of his usual performance multiple times. However, even then, the Korean juggernauts stood strong and locked in a semi-final spot.

Evil Geniuses is the team that has improved the most during the rumble stage. The North American representatives did not have a very good tournament, but the team learned from their mistakes to grow more towards the end.

The last team that locked its place is G2 Esports. The team went from an undefeated 24-0 till Day 2 to a 0-5 loss streak on Day 5. G2 Esports is the team that basically made the rumble stage so complicated and almost got knocked out. Thankfully, the wins for Evil Geniuses and RNG over PSG Talon ensured that G2 Esports locked its place.

With four teams locked in and with RNG securing the first place, there is a lot of decision-making left for the League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions. RNG gets to choose its semi-finals opponent between T1, G2 Esports, and Evil Geniuses.

However, T1 is something that RNG will never risk, which leaves G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses. For now, G2 Esports is in the worst form, but best-of-ones are always volatile, and even in the year that the League of Legends LEC representatives won the MSI, it ended the rumble stage at 5-5.

Therefore, Evil Geniuses might be the obvious choice considering North America is always considered the weakest among all major regions.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

