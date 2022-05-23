League of Legends rumored to introduce pool party skins for Yone, Zeri, and more with patch 12.11

League of Legends, as of patch 12.11, will bring back a fan-favorite skinline to the game. According to leakers, it seems like the pool party skinline is about to make a return with five champions set to be part of the same.

The pool party skinline is extremely favored within the playerbase, and the champions who are getting featured this time are pretty popular within the community. However, apart from the general skins, one of the champions will also have a prestige skin.

Lastly, League of Legends patch 12.11 will probably bring forth the release of Bel'Veth and a skin for her as well (not a pool party as per leaks).

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the potential pool party and Bel'Veth leaked skins

Before discussing the upcoming skins, it is essential to mention that this is purely based on leaks. However, one thing is for sure, the skins will only be released along with patch 12.11, or beyond, as League of Legends' patch 12.10 will involve the champion durability changes.

In any case, the champions who are set to receive the pool party skins are Yone, Zeri, Ashe, Nidalee, and Seraphine. Apart from that, Seraphine will also receive a prestige edition skin.

Obviously, all the champions are quite popular, and considering how much League of Legends players love the pool party skinline, they will be looking to buy the same once these are out. Unfortunately, the splash art and price of the skins are unavailable, but in all probability, they will cost 1350 RP each.

Finally, Seraphine's prestige edition skin will be available in the Mythic Shop for 125 Mythic Essence. This is obviously the standard price for any brand new prestige skin that comes out in 2022.

However, the skin list does not end here as Bel'Veth, who is also expected to come out with patch 12.11, will also get a skin alongside her release in the game. However, Bel'Veth will get a Battle Boss skin and will not be part of the pool party skin, unlike others.

In all probability, this skin will also cost 1350 RP, as is always the case with skins released alongside brand new champions. Lastly, it is important to mention once more that fans should still wait for official confirmation from Riot Games as there is a possibility that the next patch, 12.10, will have a micro version released later.

Hence, 12.11 could be delayed for quite some time.

