League of Legends provides first official look at void jungler Bel'Veth in new cinematic

Bel'Veth, the highly anticipated void jungler in League of Legends, has been a hot topic in the community for quite some time now. Up until this point, there have been small teasers, leaks, and very basic information. However, the developers have finally provided the first official look at Bel'Veth, the enigmatic void jungler who will be coming to the game very soon. The look was offered through a cinematic trailer, but it was good enough to delight the fans right away.

The official release date of Bel'Veth is still a mystery. But one thing that is for certain is that since a reveal has been made, the champion will soon make her way to the game.

Bel'Veth's champion teaser by League of Legends shows two different forms

Bel'Veth's champion teaser that was officially revealed by League of Legends showed quite a wide number of things. Obviously, it showed Kai'Sa, who was finally able to reach the very depths of the void.

If gamers remember, Kai'Sa jumped into a massive hole on the ground during the "The Call" cinematic that was shown in January 2022. Apparently, she was trying to reach the depths of the void at the time.

Now, this trailer shows that she reached that place and was confronted by voidlings (small void insects) at first. However, soon, Bel'Veth showed herself in all her majesty; this was more of a human form as she gave off the vibe of an empress.

However, Kai'Sa immediately understood that Bel'Veth was a threat and tried to attack her with all her might. As it turns out, she was unsuccessful and immediately got thrown to the ground with one sweep.

However, as soon as Kai'Sa tried to get back up, Bel'Veth seized her with some form of void corruption. Fortunately, the former still had her face cover on in order to stop any form of incoming damage. That, however, was not enough, as Bel'Veth ripped open her face mask, and Kai'Sa's eyes widened immediately. This was because the former was now showing a much more sinister form of herself.

This form seemed a lot like a demonic version of Bel'Veth, and it looked as if Kai'Sa was going to get corrupted and would be forced to work for the darkness under Bel'Veth.

This makes a lot of sense now, as Kai'Sa's splash art in League of Legends universe also indicated that she was covered in corruption.

It looks like a new story is brewing, and fans are more hyped than ever.

