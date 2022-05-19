All League of Legends Imagination challenges and how to complete them

League of Legends’ new challenge system is a great way for players to get their hands on some amazing champion cosmetics, emotes, and Eternals.

These challenges are a fun way to incentivize the time that players spend on the MOBA, and the League of Legends developers have made it so that fans get rewarded for completing various missions in the game.

One such amazing set of challenges is Imagination. This set of missions is available for both the Summoner’s Rift and ARAM game modes.

Today’s list will go over all the challenges present in League of Legends’ Imagination and what players will need to do to complete them.

Imagination challenges and missions in League of Legends

ARAM God

Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Warrior, ARAM Finesse, ARAM Champion, and ARAM Protector groups to rank up the ARAM Authority capstone until players reach Master tier

Galaxy Brain

Earn points from challenges in the Style, Innovation, and Tactician groups to rank up the Cleverness and Creativity capstone until players reach Master tier

Unstoppable

Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Warriors group to rank up the ARAM Warrior capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Angel of Mercy

Kill opponents who recently healed with a health pack in ARAM to rank up the Bad Medicine challenge until players reach Gold tier

Swift

Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Finesse group to rank up the ARAM Finesse capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Avalanche

Hit snowballs on champions in ARAM to rank up the Snow Day challenge until players reach Gold tier

Abyssal

Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Champion group to rank up the ARAM Champion capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Untouchable

Win without being killed by an enemy champion in ARAM to rank up the Can’t Touch This challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Innovative

Earn points from challenges in the Innovation group to rank up the Innovation capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Flashy

Get multikills shortly after flashing towards an enemy champion to rank up the Aggressive Positioning challenge until players reach Gold tier

Alcove Gamer

Takedown opponents in the alcove in the top or bottom lane to rank up the Alcove Gaming challenge until players reach Gold tier

Survivor

Survive champion combat on single digit health to rank up the Not Even Close challenge until players reach Gold tier

Ace

Have both teams be aced in the same teamfight to rank up the Double Ace challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Tactical

Earn points from challenges in the Tactician group to rank up the Tactician capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Bot Blaster

Earn points from challenges in the Machine-Hunting Mercenary group to rank up the Machine-Hunting Mercenary capstone until players reach Master tier

The League of Legends Imagination challenges will task players with completing missions on both the Summoners Rift and ARAM game modes. While some of these challenges are also a bit tricky to accomplish, fans will eventually be able to complete them with enough time and patience.

