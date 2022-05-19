All League of Legends Imagination challenges and how to complete them

League of Legends’ new challenge system is a great way for players to get their hands on some amazing champion cosmetics, emotes, and Eternals.
These challenges are a fun way to incentivize the time that players spend on the MOBA, and the League of Legends developers have made it so that fans get rewarded for completing various missions in the game.
One such amazing set of challenges is Imagination. This set of missions is available for both the Summoner’s Rift and ARAM game modes.
Today’s list will go over all the challenges present in League of Legends’ Imagination and what players will need to do to complete them.
Imagination challenges and missions in League of Legends
ARAM God
- Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Warrior, ARAM Finesse, ARAM Champion, and ARAM Protector groups to rank up the ARAM Authority capstone until players reach Master tier
Galaxy Brain
- Earn points from challenges in the Style, Innovation, and Tactician groups to rank up the Cleverness and Creativity capstone until players reach Master tier
Unstoppable
- Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Warriors group to rank up the ARAM Warrior capstone until players reach Diamond tier
Angel of Mercy
- Kill opponents who recently healed with a health pack in ARAM to rank up the Bad Medicine challenge until players reach Gold tier
Swift
- Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Finesse group to rank up the ARAM Finesse capstone until players reach Diamond tier
Avalanche
- Hit snowballs on champions in ARAM to rank up the Snow Day challenge until players reach Gold tier
Abyssal
- Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Champion group to rank up the ARAM Champion capstone until players reach Diamond tier
Untouchable
- Win without being killed by an enemy champion in ARAM to rank up the Can’t Touch This challenge until players reach Platinum tier
Innovative
- Earn points from challenges in the Innovation group to rank up the Innovation capstone until players reach Diamond tier
Flashy
- Get multikills shortly after flashing towards an enemy champion to rank up the Aggressive Positioning challenge until players reach Gold tier
Alcove Gamer
- Takedown opponents in the alcove in the top or bottom lane to rank up the Alcove Gaming challenge until players reach Gold tier
Survivor
- Survive champion combat on single digit health to rank up the Not Even Close challenge until players reach Gold tier
Ace
- Have both teams be aced in the same teamfight to rank up the Double Ace challenge until players reach Platinum tier
Tactical
- Earn points from challenges in the Tactician group to rank up the Tactician capstone until players reach Diamond tier
Bot Blaster
- Earn points from challenges in the Machine-Hunting Mercenary group to rank up the Machine-Hunting Mercenary capstone until players reach Master tier
The League of Legends Imagination challenges will task players with completing missions on both the Summoners Rift and ARAM game modes. While some of these challenges are also a bit tricky to accomplish, fans will eventually be able to complete them with enough time and patience.