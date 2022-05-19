All League of Legends Collection challenge titles and how to acquire them

There are some amazing skins and cosmetics that League of Legends players can get their hands on in the MOBA.

While most of them will require in-game currency to obtain, there are some cosmetics that Riot Games gives out for free when players complete various challenges in the game.

One such set of challenges in the game is the Collection challenge, where fans will need to acquire a certain title by completing missions in-game to get their hands on some fantastic rewards.

The challenge system was recently introduced to League of Legends, and it’s Riot’s way of incentivizing a player’s efforts in the game and the time they spend grinding matches.

From skins, Eternals, emotes, to even icons, there is a lot up for grabs, and players will be able to get their hands on all of the collectibles the more they spend their time in the game.

Collection challenges in League of Legends: Titles and how to complete

There are five titles in the Collection challenge category in League of Legends, each boasting its own set of completion requirements.

The Collection challenges are some of the hardest to accomplish. The list below will let players know exactly what they need to do to obtain the titles:

Overachiever

Earn points from challenges in the Overachiever group to rank up the Overachiever capstone until players reach the Diamond rank

Titular

Earn titles for different challenges to rank up the Entitled challenge until players reach the Platinum tier

Treasurer

Earn points from challenges in the Treasure group to rank up the Treasure capstone until players reach the Diamond tier

Connoisseur

Earn points from challenges in the Connoisseur group to rank up the Connoisseur capstone until payers reach the Master tier

Fashionista

Collect skin chromas to rank up the Fashionista challenge until players reach the Platinum tier

This takes a considerable amount of time to complete and will only be more achievable for those players who have been collecting skins for various champions for years now. Additionally, reaching the Diamond, Platinum, and Master tier is no joke, and it requires a considerable amount of time and grind to accomplish.

It’s important to note here that once players complete a title, they will be easily able to equip it by clicking on their summoner icon in the client and selecting “Customize Identity.” Under the titles section, they will be able to adorn any of the recently obtained titles.

