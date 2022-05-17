League of Legends patch 12.10 to reward players with special recalls if they reach Challenger or Honor level 5 

Special recalls will be making their way to League of Legends in future updates for those players who have been exemplary in the game.

Upon reaching Challenger or Honor Level 5, Summoners will have access to a special recall animation that will showcase their achievements in the game. Earlier in their dev blog, Riot Games did talk about some of the ways in which they intend to make the MOBA’s behavioral system more impactful.

Players who have been exemplary as teammates or have worked hard to reach Challenger never really got a special reward that they could show off to their friends and the community.

With the new update, they will finally be able to champion a unique and special recall animation that will incentivize their achievements in the game.

Recalls are universal in League of Legends, and while different champions' skins do come with their own unique set of recall animations, Riot will allow honorable players to go a bit further and stylize it more with their Challenger Rank or Honor level 5 achievement.

League of Legends Challenger and Honor Level 5 players to get their own recalls

Riot Games have already introduced the new recall animations for Challenger and Honor level 5 in the League of Legends PBE patch 12.10 cycle. The changes are expected to go live next week, April 25, 2022, with the official patch, along with all the durability updates that Riot Games have already planned for all the champions in the game.

As currently seen in the PBE, the new recall animations indeed look incredible with the Honor 5, like the symbol itself, which has an amber palette with gold hue esthetics. Flowers are also seen spawning at the champion’s feet making the recall animation incredibly unique compared to the other base recalls in the game.

The Challenger recall, on the other hand, will feature three gleaming gold plates encircling the champion. A blue circle of blazing light will surround the champion and accelerate as the recall channels. The circles will cumulate into a golden halo that will bloom crystal wings once the channeling is complete.

However, recall animations will not be the only way that Riot Games will incentivise achievements in League of Legends. The developers might even look to provide special skins to those who have accomplished such feats in the game.

There have been a lot of community discussions regarding this in the past and it’s likely that Riot Games will go forward with providing players with skins once they have reached Challenger or Honor Level 5.

But it’s quite difficult to speculate as to when they will look to introduce this in the MOBA.

