All League of Legends Veterancy challenges and how to complete them

League of Legends has introduced a new challenge system that will incentivize players' efforts and reward them with some amazing cosmetics for the time they spend in the game.

One such set of challenges is Veterancy, which allows League of Legends players to rank up certain capstones in the game and reap the rewards by completing specific challenges that are linked to that specific category.

From Sage to Pentakill, Deathmaster, and Jungle Diff, there are a lot of categories and rewards players can strive to obtain as they invest more time in the game.

This list will cover all the Veterancy challenges that have currently been introduced in League of Legends, and what players will need to do to complete each of them.

Veterancy challenges and missions in League of Legends

Sage

Earn points from challenges in the Guru, Virtuoso, and Ace groups to rank up the Sage capstone until players reach Master tier

Veteran

Executioner, Commando, Resourceful, and Mystic groups to rank up the Medal of Honor capstone until players reach Master tier

Guru

Earn points from challenges in the Guru group to rank up the Guru capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Champ Master

Earn mastery points on 150 champions to rank up the Catch ‘Em All challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Deep Diver

Earn mastery seven on different champions to rank up the Master the Enemy challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Peerless

Earn points from challenges in the Virtuoso group to rank up the Virtuoso capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Warlord

Get mastery seven on different fighter class champions to rank up the Master Fighter challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Archmage

Get mastery seven on different mage class champions to rank up the Master Nage challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Deadeye

Get mastery seven on different marksmen class champions to rank up the Master Marksman challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Warden

Get mastery seven on different support class champions to rank up the Master Support challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Juggernaut

Get mastery seven on different tank class champions to rank up the Master Tank challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Deathmaster

Get mastery seven on different assassin class champions to rank up the Master Assassin challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Just Better

Earn points from challenges in the Ace group to rank up the Ace capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Jungle Diff

Win games as a jungler to rank up the Jungle Diff challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Support Diff

Win games as a support to rank up the Support Diff challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Bot Diff

Win games as a bot carry to rank up the Bot Diff challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Mid Diff

Win games as a mid laner to rank up the Mid Diff challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Top Diff

Win games as a top laner to rank up the Top Diff challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Executioner

Earn points from challenges in the Executioner group to rank up the Executioner capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Pentakiller

PENTAKIIIIIIIL!! challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Bloodthirsty

Get first bloods rank up the Bloodcrazed challenge until players reach Gold tier

Commando

Commando group to rank up the Commando capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Thief

Steal epic monsters like dragon, Rift Herald, and Baron to rank up the Clutch Steal challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Resourceful

Resourceful group to rank up the Resourceful capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Mythic

Win with different mythic items to rank up the Multi-Weapon Master challenge until players reach Gold tier

Bounty Hunter

Claim bounty gold from shutting down enemy champions to rank up the Everyone Pays! challenge until players reach Silver tier

Enchanter

Earn points from challenges in the Mystic group to rank up the Mystic capstone until players reach Diamond tier

Protector

Effectively heal and shield allies to rank up the Field Medic challenge until players reach Platinum tier

Completing all of the Veterancy challenges in League of Legends will indeed take a significant amount of time and effort from players. However, those who soldier through all the levels will be able to get their hands on some amazing cosmetic rewards.

