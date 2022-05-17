“This is what I hate the most”: League of Legends community not happy with new rotating Mythic Shop

Riot Games have recently been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from the League of Legends community for how they have been handling the new rotating Mythic Shop.

After making it available for only two weeks, the developers recently removed the Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige skin from the Mythic Shop. What further fueled the players' frustration was that the League of Legends developers will not be revealing the list of Prestige skins that are set to launch down the line in 2022.

In a recent Reddit post, the community discussed how the developer’s communication with fans regarding the event is infuriating.

In the thread, players pointed out that information related to the event was provided to the public through the Twitter accounts of various Rioters, which meant that many missed out on crucial news.

League of Legends players complained that because of this communication chain, many will miss out on the border and the icon that was up for grabs during the event.

League of Legends community feels that Riot is being greedy with their rotating Mythic Shop system

At the start of season 12, Riot Games made many changes to the Prestige and Mythic cosmetic system, where they turned Gemstones into Mythic Essences. They even introduced an annually rotating Mythic Shop that will allow the players to gain access to some of the more premium cosmetics in the game in a much more “centralized system.”

However, with how things went with the Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige Skin, the community is not happy with the lack of proper communication from the devs. In the Reddit post, the player points out that,

"The way that Lunar Eclipse Prestige Senna was handled was absolutely ridiculious.Only in the shop for about two weeks, with no active pass to even be able to earn her. The only communication we had on her being available for that long was through a Rioter's twitter account. And now we're just supposed to miss out on the border + icon forever, and the skin for a good few years, because Riot was lazy with communication?"

The Redditor continues,

“The way that you guys (Riot Games) are trying to push this pressure/FOMO tactic for the goal of getting people to spend $100+ dollars on capsules to get prestige skins to the forefront is not cool in the slightest. I totally understand that this is a business and money needs to be made, but this is very greedy business practicing for no reason. We had a perfectly fine prestige system already in place.”

The primary Redditor is not the only one who is unhappy with the new Mythic Shop system, and many in the thread joined in support to state just how ridiculous it was on Riot’s end to not have a proper channel of communication.

Senna’s Prestige skin was in the shop for only two weeks, and the only way one could obtain it along with the icon and border was to spend more than $100 on the event capsules. The only way for players to learn this was by going through the Twitter posts of various Rioters’ which many in the community felt to be completely ridiculous.

The community feels that Riot is perhaps using a “FOMO tactic” to induce League of Legends players to spend more money on capsules to get their hands on the premium cosmetics, which have a minimal amount of availability.

While the new Mythic Shop system does many things right by bringing the purchase option under one currency, fans are concerned with how the developers are implementing the system.

