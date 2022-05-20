×
League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage Day 1 results: G2 Esports defeat T1 and RNG

Jankos and Flakked for G2 Esports (Image via LoL Esports)
Jankos and Flakked for G2 Esports (Image via LoL Esports)
Rishov &quot;Vergil&quot; Mukherjee
Modified May 20, 2022 08:21 PM IST
The first day of the rumble stage at the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 has officially come to an end. It was arguably one of the best starts that fans could have hoped for as all of the day's games were incredibly entertaining to watch.

However, amidst all of this, the talk of the town is the return of the Old Kings as G2 Esports defeated both T1 and RNG (Royal Never Give Up) in spectacular fashion to bump their undefeated streak up to 22-0. This was something that not many expected, but G2 Esports is certainly a team that is known to pull off such feats.

STILL UNDEFEATED:@G2esports take down @RNG! #MSI2022 https://t.co/ZUEcFLrmtA

Apart from that, RNG, T1 and Evil Geniuses grabbed one win each in the rest of their games. PSG Talon also ended up picking up a dominant win against the VCS representatives, Saigon Buffalo.

Results, standings and overview of day 1 at League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage

Before moving on with the overview, the standings after day 1 of League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage has been provided below:

Team NameMatches PlayedWin-Loss
G2 Esports22-0
T121-1
RNG2 1-1
Evil Geniuses2 1-1
PSG Talon21-1
Saigon Buffalo2 0-2

As it stands, G2 Esports is obviously the best team in the world right now after ending the winstreaks of both RNG as well as T1. The match against T1 did look shaky in the beginning as G2 had a 5000 gold deficit.

THE G2 WIN STREAK CONTINUES:@G2esports take down @T1LoL to kick off the #MSI2022 Rumble Stage! https://t.co/yeATRP1rIj

However, thanks to the team composition that G2 had and Caps, specifically on his Yasuo, they were able to pull off the victory in the end. The match against RNG, however, was not as close as G2 Esports choked the League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions out and claimed a dominating win.

Caps was once again monstrous in the game against RNG, but G2 Esports' rookie botlaner Flakked turned up in style. Flakked's performance was thoroughly praised by everyone and fans who were upset at G2 for signing him have now become his fans as he is turning out to be one of the best ADCs in the world.

Coming to T1 and RNG, both teams have claimed victories against PSG Talon and Evil Geniuses respectively. T1's game against PSG Talon was a domination from the former, but RNG did struggle a bit against Evil Geniuses.

The standings after day 1 of the #MSI2022 Rumble Stage! https://t.co/vl1BIk6bx7
Evil Geniuses also grabbed a victory against Saigon Buffalo, as the League of Legends VCS representatives barely stood a chance. In truth, as of now, Evil Geniuses, PSG Talon, and Saigon Buffalo are looking like the weakest teams and will likely have to fight tooth and nail to have a chance at the knockout stages.

Edited by Atul S
हिन्दी