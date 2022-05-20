Caps styles on Yasuo as T1 take first loss at League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 rumble stage

The first match of the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 rumble stage has ended. It was one of the most anticipated games of the year with T1 and G2 Esports, two sides who had been undefeated until now, going head to head.

While T1 was heavily favored, it was G2 Esports who came out on top and handed the former their first loss of the year. Caps on his Yasuo styled over Faker and co and ensured G2 maintained their record.

The match was everything a fan could ask for, and it was hyped from minute one itself.

G2 Esports take undefeated streak to 21-0 after defeating T1 at League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage

Up to this point, both T1 and G2 Esports were undefeated. The former has been undefeated throughout the 2022 season and managed to win League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split similarly.

However, G2's undefeated run started in the lower bracket of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. Thus, it is safe to say that there was a lot of hype building around the T1 vs G2 Esports clash right from the beginning of the MSI 2022.

However, the hype was even more so because it was Caps vs Faker, two players who faced each other at the MSI 2019, with the former coming out trumps. Thus, it was more of a revenge match for Faker, also one of the greatest players of all time.

As it turns out, T1 fell short once more as it was Caps who extended his win streak against Faker to 9-3. As expected, T1 started well as both Flakked and Targamas died to Keria and Gumayusi very early in the game.

Gumayusi was scaling quite heavily, and T1 gathered a 5000 gold lead very early. The problem was that they had a pick comp where they would scatter across the map and try to grab players off-guard.

G2 Esports had a team fight composition with Yasuo, Diana, and Ornn. Therefore, T1 would never win a straight-up 5v5 unless there was a miracle. As it happens, G2 forced T1 to take those fights, and the latter was unable to ever find anyone alone to pick off.

The only time T1 won a fight was because of Oner's heroics in the toplane, where he managed to get resets on his Viego from near-death situations. Apart from that, it was all G2 through and through around the mid-game.

Of course, this match means nothing as T1 will have more opportunities to take revenge in this tournament. However, it showcases that G2 Esports is ready to grab another League of Legends MSI title, meaning others should be afraid of them.

