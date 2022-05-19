T1 vs G2 Esports League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of the rumbling stage at the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set between T1 and G2 Esports. This is a match that several fans have been waiting for since the start of the tournament.

T1 has been waiting for a long time to take revenge over G2 Esports because the latter defeated the former in 2019. However, it is also important to remember that back in 2019, G2 Esports ended the rumbling stage in third place as well (but won the tournament in the end).

Therefore, a win or loss in this match will not be enough to claim complete revenge until and unless both teams meet in the finals and T1 defeats them. In any case, the match will be quite hyped irrespective of the result and it will provide fans with something interesting, considering the tournament has been pretty boring till now.

Preview of T1 vs G2 Esports at League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage

Predictions

G2 Esports had quite a good run at League of Legends MSI 2022 up until now. Apart from one match against Evil Geniuses, where the LEC champions almost thew the game, the rest of the games have been quite clean.

G2 Esports has shown that this roster can play against the biggest players and the fact that it is good enough to mix and match champion picks and come up with a win. The rookie botlane of Targamas and Flakked has stepped up quite well, which is a huge plus point for the team.

Brokenblade was looking a bit shaky in the beginning, but he recovered himself fast enough and showcased his carry potential. Finally, the two veterans in G2 Esports, Caps and Jankos (the same players who defeated T1 back in 2019), have been in tremendous form and have proved to everyone why they are the best western players even to this day.

T1, on the other hand, has been a well-oiled machine from start to finish. Zeus in the toplane has been a silent carry who has stepped up big whenever his team needed him the most. Oner has also been exceptional and his intelligent jungle pathing has put him on the mantle of one of the best junglers in the world.

Faker, as always, has been a leader and has led T1 from the front at League of Legends MSI 2022. Finally, Gumayusi and Keria have been the show's stars, though the former has mentioned that he is yet to show his full potential on account of facing weaker opponents.

Considering both teams are undefeated till now, it should be a tough one to predict. However, in all probability, T1 should be winning it due to a clear factor.

T1's early game is extremely strong and shuts down its opponents. G2 Esports, on the other hand, has a habit of showcasing a weak early game and a strong mid-to-late game. Hence, the LEC champions will have to adapt, but T1 will be the victor for tomorrow.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and T1 have faced each other nine times in international League of Legends tournaments. Amongst those, T1 has five victories, while G2 Esports has four.

Previous Results

Previously, G2 Esports has faced ORDER and Evil Geniuses at League of Legends MSI 2022 and won both games.

T1, on the other hand, has faced Saigon Buffalo, Team Aze and DetonatioN FocusMe and won all three matches.

MSI 2022 Rosters

G2 Esports

Top- Brokenblade

Jungle- Jankos

Mid-Caps

Bottom- Flakked

Support- Targamas

T1

Top- Zeus

Jungle- Oner

Mid-Faker

Bottom- Gumayusi

Support- Keria

Livestream details on May 20, 2022

T1 vs G2 Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and the lol esports website at 1:00 AM PT/1:30 PM IST/9:00 AM BST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out as the victor in this clash of titans? G2 T1 1 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen