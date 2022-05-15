League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage: All qualified teams, start date, and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 group stage has come to an end. Out of a total of 11 participating teams, only six remain in the tournament.

These six teams will now proceed to the next phase of the tournament, called the Rumble Stage. At this stage, the qualified teams will have to play best-of-one double round-robin matches where the top-performing teams will move into the knockout stages.

The Rumble Stage will heat up the tournament even more as all the teams now have a close idea of their opponents. Therefore, the preparation and planning for all the teams will begin accordingly.

Final group stage standings, qualified teams, and dates for rumble stage at League of Legends MSI 2022

Here are the final standings of the group stages at League of Legends MSI 2022:

Group A Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss T1 6 6-0 Saigon Buffalo 6 4-2 DetonatioN FocusMe 6 1-6 Team Aze 6 1-6

Group B Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss RNG 6 6-0 PSG Talon 6 3-3 Red Canids 6 2-4 Istanbul Wildcats 6 1-5

Group C Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss G2 Esports 8 8-0 Evil Geniuses 8 4-4 ORDER 8 0-8

From Group A, T1 and Saigon Buffalo are the two teams who have qualified for the Rumble Stage. In Group B, RNG (Royal Never Give Up) and PSG Talon have qualified. From Group C, G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses have made it to the next stage. The MSI 2022 Rumble Stage will take place between May 20 and May 24.

Among all the teams, T1, G2 Esports, and RNG are undefeated. So it will be interesting to see how all three of these teams perform in the Rumble Stage. The general belief amongst the analysts and the fans is that neither of these three teams have shown much in terms of planning or drafting.

Therefore, it is believed that there is a lot in store and is being saved for the tournament's biggest games. Among these three teams, at least two will lose their undefeated record, but it remains which of the three drops the ball.

In any case, the final three teams, namely Evil Geniuses, Saigon Buffalo and PSG Talon, are the weakest of the lot. Among these three, the highest expectations are from Evil Geniuses, but considering how Saigon Buffalo has performed, things can change during the Rumble Stage.

PSG Talon is a team that is looking way weaker than their displayed form in previous years. The changes to its roster do not seem to have worked well in terms of international presence, and the chances of the League of Legends PCS 2022 champions performing well are quite low.

Edited by Danyal Arabi