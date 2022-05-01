5 best teams participating in League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 is set to start in a few days in Busan, South Korea. As such, teams from across the world who will be participating in the tournament have already reached the venue and started their practice in full swing.

However, not every team that has traveled to South Korea is expected to win the tournament. Only a few are entering as favorites, while the rest are more like underdogs and will be looking to land a few upset blows to the bigger names.

Questions arise about which of the teams amongst the 11 participating in the tournament can be considered the best. It is vital to mention that every team has won their regional Spring Split to qualify for this tournament.

Thus, no team is terrible, and they all deserve to be here. It is just that some of the teams are simply stronger than others, as is the case with every tournament across the world.

List of the strongest teams that fans will witness at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022

5) PSG Talon

PSG Talon will be the dark horse at League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 (Image via PSG Talon)

PSG Talon is a team that always enters tournaments like the Mid-Season Invitational or Worlds as dark horses. This time as well, there is no difference as this team has the capability to reach the knockout stages in the least.

PSG Talon showcased significant dominance during the 2022 Spring Split in the PCS. The team finished its regular season at the top of the table with a 16-2 win/loss record and ended up crushing its way through the playoff stages as well to lift the trophy.

Maple's departure during the pre-season did not slow the team down in any way, and in fact, PSG Talon is looking stronger than ever. The most significant plus point of the team is currently its top lane, where Hanabi has not just dominated his opponents but won 7 MVP titles during the 2022 Spring Split playoffs (highest in the league).

4) Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses will be more than ready to face anything that League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 throws in its way (Image via Evil Geniuses)

Evil Geniuses is a team that nobody would have expected to see here, but such was the situation at League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split that this team came out on top. The initial start to the Spring Split for this team was quite average. However, as the playoffs started, Evil Geniuses started to show its true colors. The team landed crushing blows to Cloud9 and Team Liquid in the playoffs and went on to demolish 100 Thieves in the finals.

The fun fact is that all of these matches were easy 3-0 victories for Evil Geniuses, which clearly shows how much this team evolved during the playoffs of the LCS. There may be jokes within the community about North America not showing up in big events, but there is no doubt that this Evil Geniuses roster has the potential to make its way into the finals.

3) Royal Never Give Up

The Chinese powerhouse will be looking to defend its League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational trophy (Image via Royal Never Give Up)

The Chinese juggernaut, also known as the Spring Emperors, Royal Never Give Up, is the third major team on this list. There is no doubt that Royal Never Give Up is a superteam. However, it is also the only superteam that has lived up to its expectations in the Spring Split. The team finished second in the table during the regular season of League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split.

If fans are not impressed by this result, they should remember that LPL has a total of 17 teams competing, which also includes current world champions Edward Gaming, alongside other top rosters like LNG, Top Esports, and Victory Five.

So coming out in second place is a massive achievement. In any case, Royal Never Give Up never let go of its dominance, even when the playoffs started. The team had easy victories against JDG and Top Esports in the upper bracket and an emphatic victory against Top Esports once again in the finals.

Thus, the strength of the team is unmatched, and RNGU will be looking to defend its title and claim the Mid-Season Invitational trophy once more.

2) G2 Esports

G2 Esports will be looking to win it all at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 (Image via G2 Esports)

G2 Esports, just like Evil Geniuses, reached the Mid-Season Invitational 2022 contrary to expectations from fans. However, unlike the latter, G2 Esports' journey was much harder.

The team let go of its highly successful players, namely Wunder, Mikyx and Rekkles, and only retained Caps and Jankos. The latter two are arguably the best western players of all time, but they were paired with two rookies, namely Flakked and Targamas, and a really good toplaner Brokenblade.

Thus, fans expected this team to end up in third or fourth position in the Spring Split of the LEC 2022 season and possibly a lower bracket exit in the playoffs. It goes without saying that the start to the season did happen in a similar fashion.

G2 Esports finished fourth and lost to Fnatic in the first match of the playoffs in an embarrassing fashion. However, once the lower bracket run started, the team showcased its magic.

Caps regained his form and Jankos proved why he is the best western jungler of all time. Flakked demonstrated that he is not some rookie who is scared of other western botlaners, and Brokenblade showcased that he deserves the title of "Topfather" that fans have given him.

After dropping down to the lower bracket, G2 Esports went on a 12-0 flawless run, defeating Team Vitality, Fnatic, Misfits Gaming, and Rogue to claim its 9th LEC title. This form of G2 has reignited hopes for all western fans that maybe this roster can replicate the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational run and win Europe its second-ever international trophy.

1) T1

Anything but a victory will be a disappointment for T1 at League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 (Image via T1)

The last team on this list is none other than the South Korean juggernaut and also the greatest League of Legends team of all time, T1. This team started its 2022 Spring Split with a lot of hope.

T1 had a really good demonstration at League of Legends Worlds 2021 despite having multiple rookies on the team. The only change this team made was replacing Canna in the toplane for Zeus and keeping the rest of the roster of Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria intact.

Thus, fans expected T1 to be perfect. However, no fan in their wildest dreams could have predicted this team to go 20-0 undefeated in the League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split and crush every opponent that was unfortunate enough to come in its way. T1 not only extended its legacy, but created a record that is really hard to beat.

This T1 team will not take a loss for an answer and anything other than the Mid-Season Invitational trophy for Faker and co will be equivalent to a disappointment. If fans are looking to support a team that is going to win the tournament, then T1 is the most obvious choice as, unless a miracle happens, there is no stopping them.

