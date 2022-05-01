5 most overpowered teamfight ultimates in League of Legends

Teamfighting is an essential aspect of every match in League of Legends. There are champions who are made for teamfighting and contribute heavily when such a fight breaks out.

These champions have ultimates that can either draw all enemies in and deal damage or separate and zone them away for allies to pick them apart one by one. Either way, the idea is to create a situation where a teamfight is turned entirely in favor of the ally team in one way or the other.

Eireamhon @xerpto first game ornn i dont even know what i was doing besides clicking buttons first game ornn i dont even know what i was doing besides clicking buttons https://t.co/9iIlZSyic0

However, it is also important to realize that these teamfight ultimates also have long cooldown periods. This means that if the enemy team is smart enough to dodge one, then the fight is ruined. That said, players who run the champions that have such ultimates are often the playmakers of the team.

Five ultimate abilities in League of Legends that can turn the course of a teamfight

LPL @lplenglish #TimeToConquerAll Tarzan and icon showing us the POWER of the Yasuo-Diana combo! 🌪️ #LPL Tarzan and icon showing us the POWER of the Yasuo-Diana combo! 🌪️ #LPL #TimeToConquerAll https://t.co/myLUbGHar7

5. Call of the Forge God (Ornn)

Ornn's ultimate, when recast, can knock multiple enemies up at the same time (Image via League of Legends)

The first ultimate ability on this list is Ornn's Call of the Forge God. When used, Ornn basically summons a massive elemental ram that runs towards him. Any enemy that is caught in the path of the same takes damage and is slowed.

Now, Ornn can recast this ability in any direction he likes. Any enemy who gets hit by the recast is lifted up into the air and stunned for a few seconds. The ultimate is not just massive but meta-defining.

Firstly, the damage from this ultimate is quite huge. Secondly, if the player times it right, they can knock multiple enemies upward at the same time and create an opening for the rest of the allies to jump in and deal damage.

Ornn can cast this ultimate from a distance, and this means he is quite safe. Though, being a tank, he never had anything to worry about. Call of the Forge God can turn dragon or baron fights around in an instant, making it one of the strongest teamfight ultimates in the game.

4. Emperor's Divide (Azir)

Azir's ultimate can push heavily farmed enemy ADCs away from fights (Image via League of Legends)

This is the ultimate ability that is meant to zone out enemies from a teamfight. Azir's emperor's divide basically summons a wall of soldiers who can push away almost any enemy away from the ally team.

So, if there is a heavily farmed Jinx or Aphelios on the enemy team who can massacre the allies, Azir can just push them away from the fight. If Azir can get the direction right, he can lock the enemies out in a way where they will have to take a round-about turn to get back in the fight. This will give the allies enough time to finish off the enemies.

This ultimate comes in handy even in situations where the ally team might be lagging in terms of farm and damage.

3. Cannon Barrage (Gangplank)

Gangplank's ultimate can scatter enemies away from a fight (Image via League of Legends)

This is another powerful teamfight ultimate that can be used to zone out enemies. However, this one is much stronger than Azir's as it is a global ultimate and is also very easy to use.

When used, Gangplank will basically summon cannon shots in a small area on the map. Standing in that area is lethal, as players will take massive damage and get slowed.

Thus, whenever a fight breaks out, no matter what Gangplank is doing or how far behind he is in farm, he can just use his ultimate ability, and the enemies will be forced to scatter away. This will create an opening for the ally team to jump each enemy one by one and take them out.

2. Shockwave (Orianna)

Orianna's Shockwave can not just pull enemies to one place like a black hole but also deal significant damage (Image via League of Legends)

Orianna's ultimate ability, Shockwave, is not just a great teamfight tool but also one of the most lethal abilities in League of Legends. This is because, as a mage, her burst potential is enormous; her ultimate can one-shot champions with a low health bar.

In any case, when Shockwave is cast, Orianna uses her ball to damage enemies and pull them towards the ball after a minor delay. As long as the enemies are standing within the area of effect of the ball, they will be pulled in.

It is imperative to mention how strong this ultimate is; if she can time it right, then all five members of the enemy team will be drawn into one location and take a burst of magic damage. In short, Orianna can win fights even before they start.

This is another ability that can turn the course of a fight. It is always a threat despite any form of gold discrepancies.

1. Moonfall (Diana)

Diana's ultimate increases damage with an increased number of enemies (Image via League of Legends)

Finally, the last ultimate on this list is none other than Diana's R ability in League of Legends, Moonfall. When used, Diana will reveal all enemies in a small area of effect and then draw them close to her.

Upon drawing her enemies close, she crashes the moonlight down on these enemies and deals heavy magic damage. The more enemies she draws in, the more damage this moonlight crash will deal.

This ultimate is basically like a black hole, but it is also a good setup. When Diana uses her ultimate, for a split second, she knocks enemies upward. This can be a good opportunity for champions like Yasuo to jump in.

In truth, it is tough to say whether Orianna's ultimate is the best or Diana's. But the latter's ultimate provides a setup for a higher number of champions, which is why it takes the first spot.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh