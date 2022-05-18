League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage: Match schedule, teams qualified and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 rumble stage will start on May 20, 2022.

Riot Games have now finally revealed the full match schedule for the rumble stage. During this stage, fans will be treated to double best-of-one round robin games that pit the best teams from Europe, Korea and China against one another.

Apart from that, fans will also get to witness more developments in team strategy and champion meta.

There is no doubt that the level of the game will greatly increase as the six teams participating are currently among the best in the world.

Match schedule, teams, start and end date of League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022 rumble stage

The rumble stage of League of Legends MSI 2022 will take place between May 20 and May 24. The six teams who qualified through the grueling competition in the group stages will compete against one another.

The teams that perform well during this phase will proceed to the knockout stages, while the others will head home.

The teams who have qualified for the rumble stage are as follows:

T1 - South Korea (LCK)

- South Korea (LCK) RNG - China (LPL)

- China (LPL) G2 Esports - Europe (LEC)

- Europe (LEC) Evil Geniuses - North America (LCS)

- North America (LCS) Saigon Buffalo - Vietnam (VCS)

- Vietnam (VCS) PSG Talon- Pacific (PCS)

The full match schedule for the rumble stage of League of Legends MSI 2022 is as follows:

Friday - May 20

T1 vs G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs RNG

PSG Talon vs Saigon Buffalo

G2 Esports vs RNG

Saigon Buffalo vs Evil Geniuses

PSG Talon vs T1

Saturday - May 21

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses

RNG vs PSG Talon

T1 vs Saigon Buffalo

PSG Talon vs Evil Geniuses

RNG vs T1

Saigon Buffalo vs G2 Esports

Sunday - May 22

Evil Geniuses vs T1

G2 Esports vs PSG Talon

RNG vs Saigon Buffalo

T1 vs PSG Talon

RNG vs G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs Saigon Buffalo

Monday - May 23

PSG Talon vs G2 Esports

T1 vs Evil Geniuses

Saigon Buffalo vs RNG

G2 Esports vs T1

Saigon Buffalo vs PSG Talon

RNG vs Evil Geniuses

Tuesday - May 24

G2 Esports vs Saigon Buffalo

Evil Geniuses vs PSG Talon

Saigon Buffalo vs T1

PSG Talon vs RNG

Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports

T1 vs RNG

Among these six teams, T1, RNG and G2 Esports are currently on an undefeated streak.

