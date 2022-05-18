League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage: Match schedule, teams qualified and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 rumble stage will start on May 20, 2022.
Riot Games have now finally revealed the full match schedule for the rumble stage. During this stage, fans will be treated to double best-of-one round robin games that pit the best teams from Europe, Korea and China against one another.
Apart from that, fans will also get to witness more developments in team strategy and champion meta.
There is no doubt that the level of the game will greatly increase as the six teams participating are currently among the best in the world.
Match schedule, teams, start and end date of League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022 rumble stage
The rumble stage of League of Legends MSI 2022 will take place between May 20 and May 24. The six teams who qualified through the grueling competition in the group stages will compete against one another.
The teams that perform well during this phase will proceed to the knockout stages, while the others will head home.
The teams who have qualified for the rumble stage are as follows:
- T1- South Korea (LCK)
- RNG- China (LPL)
- G2 Esports- Europe (LEC)
- Evil Geniuses- North America (LCS)
- Saigon Buffalo- Vietnam (VCS)
- PSG Talon- Pacific (PCS)
The full match schedule for the rumble stage of League of Legends MSI 2022 is as follows:
Friday - May 20
- T1 vs G2 Esports
- Evil Geniuses vs RNG
- PSG Talon vs Saigon Buffalo
- G2 Esports vs RNG
- Saigon Buffalo vs Evil Geniuses
- PSG Talon vs T1
Saturday - May 21
- G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses
- RNG vs PSG Talon
- T1 vs Saigon Buffalo
- PSG Talon vs Evil Geniuses
- RNG vs T1
- Saigon Buffalo vs G2 Esports
Sunday - May 22
- Evil Geniuses vs T1
- G2 Esports vs PSG Talon
- RNG vs Saigon Buffalo
- T1 vs PSG Talon
- RNG vs G2 Esports
- Evil Geniuses vs Saigon Buffalo
Monday - May 23
- PSG Talon vs G2 Esports
- T1 vs Evil Geniuses
- Saigon Buffalo vs RNG
- G2 Esports vs T1
- Saigon Buffalo vs PSG Talon
- RNG vs Evil Geniuses
Tuesday - May 24
- G2 Esports vs Saigon Buffalo
- Evil Geniuses vs PSG Talon
- Saigon Buffalo vs T1
- PSG Talon vs RNG
- Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports
- T1 vs RNG
Among these six teams, T1, RNG and G2 Esports are currently on an undefeated streak.