League of Legends rumors suggest that Star Guardian Rell might be coming to the game soon

League of Legends' skin leaks have become common over the past few months. Past skins such as EDG Worlds skinline, High Noon skinline, and even the latest Pool Party skinline have all been leaked in the past.

There has been another new leak that suggests that Star Guardian Rell might be on its way to the game very soon. The leak means that there will be more skins under the Star Guardian skinline, which is something that fans will enjoy a lot.

roby @seramentalist league of legends KR really leaked star guardian rell with ease, this is crazy.



The Star Guardian skinline is arguably one of the most popular among others in the game. Players have been asking for skins under this banner for some time now, and it looks like League of Legends is ready to meet the demands this time.

Note: This article is based on leaks.

Everything League of Legends players need to know regarding the leaked Star Guardian Rell skin

League of Legends in 2022 has brought back some of the fan-favorite skinline within the game over the past few patches. These include the High Noon, Pool Party, and a few others.

After those two, it seems like Star Guardian is set to return to the game once more, with Rell being one of the champions featured within the same. However, it is safe to say that Rell will not be the only champion, as there are other Star Guardian skins who will also be making their way.

Other featured champions under the same Star Guardian skinline are still unknown. However, there were a few leaks that Kai'Sa might be getting one, though that is still a far-fetched rumor.

Niah @Niah_Janna

Kai'sa

Akali

Rell

Caitlyn

Ekko

Zyra

Tristana



Thats 7 SG skins and 3/4 are flop picks Let's hope Morgana and Sona can save the line So far we know we're getting Star Guardian:Kai'saAkaliRellCaitlynEkkoZyraTristanaThats 7 SG skins and 3/4 are flop picksLet's hope Morgana and Sona can save the line So far we know we're getting Star Guardian:Kai'saAkaliRellCaitlynEkkoZyraTristanaThats 7 SG skins and 3/4 are flop picks😭😭 Let's hope Morgana and Sona can save the line

Regarding the release date of the skins, it is still unknown as all of these are preliminary rumors with no confirmation. However, considering that the animation for Rell has been leaked, the development of this skinline is done and dusted.

Hence, fans can expect these to arrive anywhere from League of Legends patch 12.12 or beyond. 12.11 is not a possibility as the developers have already announced that the Ocean Song skinline will be coming along with the same.

Finally, when it comes to pricing, that is something that is hard to predict. It can be either 1350 RP or 1820 RP, depending on the rarity, animation, and other factors. Players will have to wait for some official information before any predictions can be made in this regard.

