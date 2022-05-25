Teamfight Tactics patch 12.10 official notes bring the final set of updates before set 7 kicks off

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.10 is not exactly going to be a big one, and the League of Legends-based board game will be receiving its final update before set 7 is introduced.

Hence, patch 12.10 will be for fun and will just bring minor updates to tweak the meta and allow players to experiment one last time with their ranked climb.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Patch 12.10 is the last patch of Neon Nights before we enter our next set, Dragonlands.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.10 official notes

Trait balance changes

Arcanist: Total ability power increased from 20/50/90/135 to 20/50/100/150

Hextech: Shield buffed from 100/150/275/375 to 100/175/300/425

Twinshot: The chance for abilities and attacks to trigger twice has been slightly increased from 40/55/70/100 to 40/55/75/100

Twinshot: Bonus attack damage increased from 10/25/40/70 to 10/25/50/80

Yordle (6): Mana reduction increased from 33 to 40 percent

Innovator: Mechanical Scarab base health nerfed from 475 to 450

Innovator: Mechanical Bear armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

Innovator: Mechanical Dragon base health nerfed from 1,025 to 925

Bodyguard: Bonus shield reduced at the breakpoint of eight from 200/400/800/2000 to 200/400/800/1800

Colossus: Bonus health increased from 800/800/1600 to 800/800/1888

Enforcer (5): Bonus attack speed increased from 80 to 100 percent

Scholar: Mana regeneration increased from 5/15/25 to 5/15/30

Champion balance changes

The Viktor buffs will be the most significant part of the update, along with the nerfs that Orianna will be receiving this time around.

Renata Glasc will also be receiving a buff, and Riot will be introducing it as a counter to the nerfs that Morellonomicon received in patch 12.9.

Three-cost

Ekko: Parallel Convergence damage reduced at one-star from 150/200/400 to 125/200/400

Ekko: Parallel Convergence bonus attack speed nerfed at one-star from 35/40/50 to 20/40/50 percent

Four-cost

Ahri: Orb of Deception damage buffed slightly from 135/200/450 to 140/210/500

Irelia: Bladesurge attack damage scaling increased from 185 to 190 percent

Draven: Attack damage reduced slightly from 90 to 85

Kha’Zix: Attack damage increased from 85 to 90

Orianna: Maximum mana nerfed from 30/90 to 40/100

Orianna: Command Shockwave shield nerfed at one-star from 140/200/700 to 125/200/700

Orianna: Command Shockwave damage reduced slightly from 325/450/1500 to 300/425/1500

Renata Glasc: Toxic Wave damage increased from 40/65/240 to 50/75/250

Five-cost

Viktor: Chaos Ray destruction of remaining shields buffed from 25/33/100 to 40/50/200 percent

