League of Legends MSI 2022 Knockout Stage: Full schedule, team match-ups and more

The Rumble Stage of League of Legends MSI 2022 at Busan, South Korea has officially come to an end. It was definitely a very stressful one for the fans, but after the dust settled, the major regions came out triumphant.
As such, RNG, the champions of League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split as well as the current defending champions, came out as the toppers of the Rumble Stage. As a result, the Chinese juggernauts had the luxury of choosing their opponents for the knockout stage.
They had the choice between T1, G2 Esports, and Evil Geniuses, who finished in second, third and fourth places respectively after the end of Day 5 of the Rumble Stage. RNG had chosen its opponent, and the full schedule along with the dates and other details have been provided in the article below.
Final Rumble Stage standings, Knockout Stage schedule and more at League of Legends MSI 2022
Before moving on with the schedule, the final standings after Day 5 at League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage have been provided below:
Thus, the teams that made it into the knockout stages are RNG, T1, G2 Esports, and Evil Geniuses. Since RNG won the first spot, the Chinese champions had the option to choose between any of the remaining three as a semi-final opponent.
According to the official report from LoL Esports, RNG has chosen Evil Geniuses. This means T1 and G2 Esports will be playing in the other semi-final game for a place in the Grand Finals on Sunday.
Obviously, this is a choice that is pretty much understandable as RNG chose a team that is definitely the weakest amongst the three. T1 is definitely a hard one to pick in a Semi Final clash.
Apart from that, G2 Esports, despite a few sloppy performances, is always a threat when it comes to best-of-five scenarios. It is always important to remember that best-of-three games are volatile and even the best team in the world can lose to the worst team on a given day.
Thus, it is understandable that RNG did not want to take any risks. In any case, the full schedule for the Semi Finals has been provided below:
Friday-May 27
- RNG vs Evil Geniuses
Saturday-May 28
- T1 vs G2 Esports
This Semi Final clash is very reminiscent of League of Legends MSI 2019 where Team Liquid faced Invictus Gaming and G2 Esports faced T1. In those matches, Team Liquid and G2 Esports came out as victors with the latter claiming the title in the end.
However, only time will tell if the same scenario will be repeated again or not.