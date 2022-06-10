League of Legends Star Guardian Seraphin's first look reportedly leaked, speculated to be a Wild Rift exclusive

A fresh batch of League of Legends leaks and speculations are afoot which allegedly showcase the first look at Star Guardian Seraphine, which is considered to be a Wild Rift exclusive by many in the community .

While Riot Games are yet to confirm the validity of the rumors, it’s highly likely that this will be the case. Rumors surrounding a massive Star Guardian event, as well as a Wild Rift exclusive Seraphine skin have been circulating social media platform for quite some time now.

roby @seramentalist Leaked Star Guardian Seraphine



take this as a rumor but it's very likely to be real concept art for SG seraphine, a Wild Rift exclusive.



The initial leak of the first look of the skin comes from Seramentalist on Twitter, who uploaded a photo of what looks like Star Guardian Seraphine. The insider also suggested taking this image leak as a rumor, even though it’s highly likely that it is the real concept art for Seraphine’s upcoming cosmetic.

Moreover, it’s quite likely to be a Wild Rift exclusive cosmetic as well, and her skin might make it to the League of Legends-based mobile game, but not to the original MOBA. However, as Riot are yet to officially comment on it, the cosmetic might just make its way to both the titles

League of Legends expected to host a massive Star Guardian event

As mentioned, Star Guardians' leaks and rumors have been up and about the League of Legends community forums for quite some time now.

Based on some of these speculations, it’s highly likely that Riot Games is gearing up for a big Star Guardian event in the upcoming updates, and many feel that it will likely go live sometime in either patch 12.12 or 12.13.

Thus far, the leaks have speculated that the following cosmetics may be making their way with the event:

Star Guardian Kai’Sa (Legendary)

Star Guardian Akali (Legendary)

Star Guardian Ekko (Legendary + Prestige Edition)

Star Guardian Rell

Star Guardian Taliyah

Star Guardian Sona

Star Guardian Quinn

Star Guardian Fiddlesticks

Star Guardian Morgana

Star Guardian Melee Bot Laner (Nilah)

Star Guardian Seraphine (Wild Rift Exclusive Skin)

For the “melee bot laner” skin, speculations might be referring to Nilah, whose name too was leaked a couple of days ago. It is also rumored to be arriving right after Bel’Veth, but before the Udyr rework.

She is expected to be a part of the Star Guardian event as well, dropping on the live servers with a Star Guardian skin as her primary cosmetic.

