Katarina nerfs hit the League of Legends PBE patch 12.12 cycle, her AD ratios to take a considerable hit

Katarina might be in for a fair bit of nerfs in the upcoming League of Legends 12.12 patch update. Riot Games seem to be tinkering with her kit on the PBE test server.

With the 12.11 update officially out, the test server is currently in the 12.12 cycle. The developers have already started introducing champion and item updates that they are looking to ship with the official patch.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Katarina changes on PBE:

* Dagger AD ratio reduced from 75% bAD to 65%

* E AD ratio reduced from 50% AD to 40%

* R on-hit modifier increased from 25% - 35% to 28% - 38%

* R AP ratio per hit reduced from 19% to 18%

One of the changes that have caught the attention of the League of Legends community is the nerfs that are making their way to Katarina. It appears the AD ratios of most of her abilities are taking a hit, while the on-hit modifier on her ultimate is getting a bit of a buff.

Some Katarina mains are baffled as to why Riot Games introduced these nerfs on the test server. However, the developers are yet to address it.

Katarina nerfs might be on the cards for League of Legends patch 12.12 update

KatEvolved @katevolved @Spideraxe30 All of her early game damage comes from her dagger ad ratio so I don't really understand that nerf since thats not the problem? Every other change is just too stupid to even acknowledge, doesn't change anything about the game, doesn't change her build path. @Spideraxe30 All of her early game damage comes from her dagger ad ratio so I don't really understand that nerf since thats not the problem? Every other change is just too stupid to even acknowledge, doesn't change anything about the game, doesn't change her build path.

Before moving on to the changes, it’s important to note that the updates hitting Katarina in the League of Legends PBE test server are tentative. They might not reflect entirely in the official update.

Before shipping the updates to the final patch, Riot Games test the tweaks out on the test server. Depending on how they perform, they tinker with it further or just choose to ship it in its entirety.

Here are all the Katarina changes hitting the PBE 12.12 cycle:

FPSpsychoYT @FPSpsychoYT @katevolved @Spideraxe30 Think they're just tryna force Nashor's first item again, hence the ridiculous attack speed R ratio buff and the on-hit R modifier. Other than that, yeah I agree, AD early is just ass now probably. Especially in your elo where getting a lead is non-existent. @katevolved @Spideraxe30 Think they're just tryna force Nashor's first item again, hence the ridiculous attack speed R ratio buff and the on-hit R modifier. Other than that, yeah I agree, AD early is just ass now probably. Especially in your elo where getting a lead is non-existent.

The nerfs to her AD ratios have confused a lot of community members. They feel that all it does is slow down her early game and make her already bad laning phase considerably worse.

While some feel that the developers might be pushing Katarina towards a more AP and Attack Speed-oriented build, the rest are not convinced. Even with these nerfs, the AD build path hardly changes.

FPSpsychoYT @FPSpsychoYT @Spideraxe30 Only 3 ways these changes work; 1) You make Katarina's ult apply life steal, 2) You revert the Kraken Slayer nerf interaction with her ult (since you obviously wanna force attack speed builds), and 3) Make it so her ult can critically strike. Otherwise, no chance she's viable. @Spideraxe30 Only 3 ways these changes work; 1) You make Katarina's ult apply life steal, 2) You revert the Kraken Slayer nerf interaction with her ult (since you obviously wanna force attack speed builds), and 3) Make it so her ult can critically strike. Otherwise, no chance she's viable.

There are two weeks to go until League of Legends patch 12.12 officially drops. It will be interesting to see if Riot Games choose to go with these Katarina nerfs or tweak them further as the PBE cycle progresses.

