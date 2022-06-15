League of Legends Nilah abilities allegedly leaked: Nacre Slash, Promise of the Ocean and more

Nilah is supposed to be a brand new melee botlaner that is going to arrive in League of Legends in only a few months. There have been quite a lot of rumors which claim that she is going to arrive to the game with patch 12.13 of 12.14.

However, popular leaker and YouTuber Big Bad Bear seems to have released her entire kit along with a brief description regarding her gameplay. Based on the leaked gameplay, Nilah is going to be one of the most complicated ADCs within the game.

roby @seramentalist nilah's E honestly sounds like it was inspired by the concept for gwens old W they just expanded on it.



However, fans should remember that these are still leaks and none of them have been confirmed by Riot Games as of yet. So, whatever happens, League of Legends players should take these with a pinch of salt.

Nilah's leaked kit in League of Legends seems to revolve around enabling her melee combat

Nilah's suspected kit, which has been leaked by the League of Legends community, seems to be directing towards another highly complicated champion. While her level is not as hard as Aphelios's, there is no doubt that fans will have to try her out quite a few times before gaining a decent level of mastery on her kit.

In fact, it seems that Nilah is going to have a lot of outplay potential, provided the kit does end up becoming true. In any case, Nilah's skills along with their description has been provided below in detail.

Full description of Nilah's leaked kit in League of Legends

Passive: Iridiscent Inertia

Nilah has a very low attack speed scaling (.3). However, it increases upon hitting an enemy up to six times. If Nilah ends up gaining additional attack speed beyond the cap, then the same is converted to on-hit damage.

Q: Nacre Slash

Active :This ability allows Nilah to basically dash onto a target and also empower her next attack in the process. This empowerment allows Nilah to hit a target twice and also creates an arc-shaped attack centered on her target, which in turn damages nearby enemies.

The second strike of Nilah's empowered double-hit marks all nearby enemies and then damages them after a brief delay. The damage number of the second hit depends on the number of targets that have been marked.

Passive: Whenever Nilah casts an ability, her next three attacks will deal bonus damage. The third attack will deal double damage and will refund 50% of her Q's cooldown.

W: Tide Bubble

Nilah can throw a water orb in any target direction. This water orb upon hitting a champion or terrain will explode, which in turn will damage and slow down nearby enemies. However, this explosion also creates a kind of mist which extends around all terrain and champions who have been hit.

The effect lasts for 10 seconds, but it will dissipate around four seconds after an allied champion enters the bounds. Champions will be unable to use auto attacks inside this mist.

E: Reluctant Friendship

Nilah uses her whip and extends her towards the target direction. Once this whip hits an enemy, it tethers them with Nilah for four seconds. The whip will break beyond the distance of 1000 units.

Recast 1: Nilah can extend her whip and allow it to move in another target's direction. This whip can once again hit another target or terrain and create a second tether. Once that happens, Nilah will be granted a second recast.

Recast 2: If Nilah taps E, then the tethered targets are pulled into each other. If the targets are champions, then they get stunned upon collision. In fact, when the targets strike, it will damage and slow them down as well. However, if Nilah holds E, then she will also get drawn into the location of the targets.

R: Promise of the Ocean

Nilah creates a circular-shaped elastic arena that can last a total of seven seconds or until he she remains inside the same. Nilah will be attack anyone inside the arena irrespective of her range. Enemies who try to escape it will be pushed inside the arena.

The walls of this arena will act as terrain that Nilah can use to land her W and E abilities. Nilah also gains bonus movement speed and ignores collisions as long as she is inside this arena.

Thus, it is quite understandable that all of Nilah's abilities will be catered towards her melee nature. She has a brilliant gap close and can practically create set ups all by herself.

The only issue is that her skills sound way too complicated, especially her E ability. Therefore, League of Legends players will have to be very good at timing those as being a melee champion, her E will be the difference maker in most fights.

Apart from that, Nilah will have a total range of 400 in League of Legends, which is quite standard.

