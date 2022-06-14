League of Legends patch 12.12 preview showcases “Build Path Adjustments” for Katarina and Shaco, Bel’Veth nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.12 will not exactly be a big update as it will primarily focus on bringing minor changes to the Rift after the massive 12.10 and 12.11 durability changes.

The upcoming update will look to iron out some of the inconsistencies in the game, bring about a stable champion meta, and smoothen some of the rough edges.

Tim @TheTruexy 12.12 Patch Preview! A bit of a smaller patch as we continue to collect data on bigger things like overall Lethality/Game time/Role power. 12.12 Patch Preview! A bit of a smaller patch as we continue to collect data on bigger things like overall Lethality/Game time/Role power. https://t.co/Mdj38D85eQ

In the patch preview showcased earlier today by the developers, Riot Games is seemingly going for build path adjustments for Shaco, Katarina, Yuumi, and Soraka. Buffs will also be making their way to Yorick and Heimerdinger with Bel'Veth set to have his kit scaled down considerably.

Moreover, Zeri will again have her name added to the nerf list, and it will be another consecutive string of patches that the ADC takes a hit. The League of Legends developers have had a tough time adjusting her kit ever since her launch earlier in January.

League of Legends patch 12.12 preview

Tim @TheTruexy General themes of the patch, healing outliers from nerfed Grievous wounds, durability updates to pets (+some more buffs), adjusting some build paths that were buffed/nerfed in 12.10 General themes of the patch, healing outliers from nerfed Grievous wounds, durability updates to pets (+some more buffs), adjusting some build paths that were buffed/nerfed in 12.10

Before moving onto the champion list, it's essential to note that the names mentioned by Riot Games for the upcoming update are tentative and may or may not reflect entirely in the official update.

The champion tweaks will first make their way to the PBE test server, and depending on how they perform there, the updates will eventually make their way to the final patch.

1) Champion Buffs

Amumu

Annie

Blitzcrank

Heimerdinger

Ivern

Jarvan

Seraphine

Yorick

Yorick buffs have been something that the League of Legends community has been looking forward to for quite some time now. Fortunately, he will be getting some much-needed love in the upcoming patch.

2) Champion Nerfs

Bel’Veth

Dr. Mundo

Fiora

Janna

Lucian

Singed

Viego

Zeri

Zeri is set for another batch of nerfs along with Viego. It’s also interesting to see Bel’Veth’s name on the list as the new void jungler was considered by many to be a sort of an underwhelming presence on the Rift.

3) Champion Adjustments

Katarina Build Paths

Shaco Build Paths

Yuumi Build Paths

Soraka Build Paths

Build path adjustments will also be making their way to some of the champions in the game. Riot will be looking to pivot these picks down a certain Mythic and Legendary itemization than what players usually take them towards.

League of Legends patch 12.12 is expected to go live next week, possibly on June 22, 2022.

