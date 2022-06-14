League of Legends patch 12.12 preview showcases “Build Path Adjustments” for Katarina and Shaco, Bel’Veth nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.12 will not exactly be a big update as it will primarily focus on bringing minor changes to the Rift after the massive 12.10 and 12.11 durability changes.
The upcoming update will look to iron out some of the inconsistencies in the game, bring about a stable champion meta, and smoothen some of the rough edges.
In the patch preview showcased earlier today by the developers, Riot Games is seemingly going for build path adjustments for Shaco, Katarina, Yuumi, and Soraka. Buffs will also be making their way to Yorick and Heimerdinger with Bel'Veth set to have his kit scaled down considerably.
Moreover, Zeri will again have her name added to the nerf list, and it will be another consecutive string of patches that the ADC takes a hit. The League of Legends developers have had a tough time adjusting her kit ever since her launch earlier in January.
League of Legends patch 12.12 preview
Before moving onto the champion list, it's essential to note that the names mentioned by Riot Games for the upcoming update are tentative and may or may not reflect entirely in the official update.
The champion tweaks will first make their way to the PBE test server, and depending on how they perform there, the updates will eventually make their way to the final patch.
1) Champion Buffs
- Amumu
- Annie
- Blitzcrank
- Heimerdinger
- Ivern
- Jarvan
- Seraphine
- Yorick
Yorick buffs have been something that the League of Legends community has been looking forward to for quite some time now. Fortunately, he will be getting some much-needed love in the upcoming patch.
2) Champion Nerfs
- Bel’Veth
- Dr. Mundo
- Fiora
- Janna
- Lucian
- Singed
- Viego
- Zeri
Zeri is set for another batch of nerfs along with Viego. It’s also interesting to see Bel’Veth’s name on the list as the new void jungler was considered by many to be a sort of an underwhelming presence on the Rift.
3) Champion Adjustments
- Katarina Build Paths
- Shaco Build Paths
- Yuumi Build Paths
- Soraka Build Paths
Build path adjustments will also be making their way to some of the champions in the game. Riot will be looking to pivot these picks down a certain Mythic and Legendary itemization than what players usually take them towards.
League of Legends patch 12.12 is expected to go live next week, possibly on June 22, 2022.