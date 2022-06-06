A comprehensive guide to Bel'Veth, League of Legends' upcoming void jungler: Item build, jungle pathing, playstyle and more

Bel'Veth, League of Legends' brand new void jungler, is set to make her entrance to the game in a few days. Hence, a lot of players will be looking to play her as soon as she is made available on the official servers.

However, those who have access to the PBjungler have already tried her out. As of now, there is one particular build that seems to be working quite well on her and is decimating enemies mercilessly.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Bel'Veth Abilities Rundown



In this article, a detailed build guide for Bel'Veth has been provided, covering most of the key aspects surrounding her gameplay. It is important to understand that the build is ideally based on early gameplay and might be subject to change once a large number of players get to experiment with her on the live servers.

Items, runes and gameplay guide to Bel'Veth for League of Legends Season 12

One of the key things to consider regarding Bel'Veth is that she scales off attack speed. Therefore, building a hybrid between high damage items and attack speed will mean that Bel'Veth is going to hit very hard.

Thus, with that in mind, it is now time to provide a full build guide for Bel'Veth that players can use upon release.

Rune Path

Bel'Veth Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Approach Velocity

Rune Shards: Offense (+10% Attack Speed), Flex (+9 Adaptive Force), Defense (+6 Armor)

The whole purpose of this rune path is to provide both attack speed as well as AD damage to Bel'Veth. Lethal Tempo obviously works wonders, and Legend: Alacrity further enhances the same whenever Bel'Veth scores a champion takedown.

Magical Footwear is meant to ensure that Bel'Veth can spend her early game gold into buying her items rather than spending it on buying boots. Approach Velocity provides bonus movement speed to Bel'Veth whenever an enemy is stunned or immobilized.

Item Build

When it comes to item build, the whole idea is to provide Bel'Veth with a lot of AD power in League of Legends. However, attack speed is also important, since all of her abilities scale with the same.

The suggested items for Bel'Veth are as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Phantom Dancer

Blade of the Ruined King

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Infinity Edge

Berserker's Greaves

League of Legends players should ideally focus towards building Kraken Slayer and Phantom Dancer as fast as possible. The third item should be Blade of the Ruined King followed by Infinity Edge.

If gamers notice properly, then they will see that this build is not very different from most ADC's. However, considering the AD damage that she does along with the attack speed scaling, this build seems to be working the most optimally for now.

Gameplay and Jungle Pathing for Bel'Veth in League of Legends

When it comes to jungle pathing, Bel'Veth needs to go full clear. It is recommended to start with Blue Buff and then proceed to Gromp, Wolves, Raptors, Red Buff, and finally, Krugs.

The item build for Bel'Veth will require a lot of gold and it is imperative that she tries to stay ahead in farm. Getting the Scuttle Crab can be good, however, there is no problem if she ignores the first one.

When it comes to gameplay, Bel'Veth needs to be a bit pro-active as well. This is because killing Epic monsters (Dragons, Rift Herald and Baron Nashor) grants her void corals, which in turn provides her with special abilities.

Therefore, objective control is mandatory while playing Bel'Veth. Apart from that, killing the Rift Herald or Baron Nashor provides her with a special version of the void coral. Thus, even if League of Legends players let go of the first two dragons, it is vital they prepare themselves for a Herald fight.

Skill priority is still a mystery, though it seems like players are maxing out her Q first and then her W and E. Obviously, R should be taken whenever available.

In any case, ganking with Bel'Veth is very easy as she can maneuver quite well. Therefore, once players have cleared the jungle, they should start ganking lanes more often and gain control over the neutral objectives.

