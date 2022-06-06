League of Legends patch 12.11 release date: When is Bel'Veth dropping in the live servers

League of Legends patch 12.11 is in its final gear before rolling out and here are some useful details readers will need to know about the highly anticipated event.

The upcoming patch is apparently set to fix the game after the durability update. Champions like Olaf and Taliyah will be nerfed after their short overpowered run, while bursty picks such as Aphelios, Rakan, Taric, and Ryze are prepared to receive some much-needed buffs.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in.



We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc.



The durability update received generally positive feedback from the game's community, and nevertheless, Riot is bringing in 12.11 as a clean-up patch to optimize it further. Developer Matt 'Phroxzon' Leung-Harrison tweeted:

“We’re being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel, and identity, role balance.”

The devs will be tweaking the stats and abilities of almost 30 champions as well as altering a few systems to balance the game out after such a heavy patch. Considering the system changes, Riot devs have likewise called for a few Support Item changes like Grievous Wounds, Thornmail, Bramble Vest, and more coming in LoL patch 12.11.

Fans will also be relieved to hear that Bel'Veth is finally stepping into the game with patch 12.11 after a prolonged wait.

League of Legends patch 12.11 release date, Bel'Veth's introduction

League of Legends patch 12.11 is set to go live on all servers on June 8, 2022. The eleventh major patch of the year will roll out for the Oceania region at 10.00 am AEST, while a global rollout will take place throughout the rest of the day.

The key roll-out timings of LoL patch 12.11 across the world are as follows:

03.00 am PT (NA)

05.00 am GMT (EUW)

03.00 am CET (EUNE)

08.00 am KST (Korea)

As usual, there will be a few hours of downtime before the patch's release on June 8. All matchmaking queues will be shut down for players about three hours beforehand.

Regarding the LoL 12.11 patch, Phroxzon stated:

"Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in. We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc."

As far as it stands, patch 12.11 is certainly going to be one of the most exciting ones so far this year. It is now only a matter of time before we get to see the durability balances and their impact on the current meta.

Bel’Veth releasing in League of Legends patch 12.11

After all the worthwhile waits and a hectic durability update, Bel'Veth, League of Legends' Void Empress, is finally set to take to the stage on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The game's newest void-based jungler will possess high mobility, warming around the Rift and dashing heavy damage to her opponents. According to lore, League's 160th champion is the result of “the combined memories, experiences, and emotions of an entire devored port city and its outlying ocean.”

