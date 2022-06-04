7 best toplane champions for League of Legends patch 12.10 (champion durability) and beyond

Toplane is arguably one of the hardest roles amongst every other within League of Legends. It is the one lane that probably requires the most knowledge about wave management and efficient farming.

Meta and champion strength often play a huge role in controlling the tempo of the lane. As it stands out, League of Legends' patch 12.10 (champion durability) did impact the lane a lot in terms of champion choices.

Seven best toplane champions to pick from in patch 12.10 and beyond within League of Legends

Haste @ihasteee 12.10 tier list

SSSSSSSSSS - Tanks

S - Fiora / Vayne

A - Anything that have armor/mr pen % - yasuo/morde/darius...

Y- All the other champions 12.10 tier list SSSSSSSSSS - TanksS - Fiora / VayneA - Anything that have armor/mr pen % - yasuo/morde/darius...Y- All the other champions

Story continues below ad

7) Jax

Jax is extremely good at melee champions and is very easy to play (Image via League of Legends)

Among the variety of toplane champions in the game, Jax has always been the jack of all trades. He does extremely well in melee matchups and scales very well.

Jax has always been a strong pick in the toplane, but the champion durability update has made his laning even stronger. He can trade hits even more efficiently and take control over the lane much faster.

Apart from that, he is also straightforward to play, making him a pretty new player-friendly champion. Several top-tier players use Jax regularly to climb the ladders of solo-queue, and it is highly recommended that more players do the same.

Story continues below ad

6) Darius

The latest patch update has made Darius's laning phase a lot easier (Image via League of Legends)

Darius is a champion who has benefitted a lot from the League of Legends champion durability update. In reality, as a champion, Darius is very strong. His passive is especially a difference-maker as it often scares players from taking fights against him in melee range.

However, the issue that he faced was the early laning. Before the new patch, Darius would often lose his lane against most other top-tier matchups. This made it very difficult for him to play, as unlike Jax if Darius does not get ahead, he becomes useless for the rest of the game.

Story continues below ad

Fortunately, after the update, his laning is much smoother, and trading hits is much easier. So even if he cannot get ahead, at least he can maintain his farm on a similar level, which is more than enough to get ready for fights.

Darius is also good in extended teamfights, the general course of play in patch 12.10. Darius's E ability also has armor penetration which works extremely well against tanks in the current meta.

5) Gangplank

Gangplank gets a lot of time to the farm after the 12.10 patch, which enhances his damage in fights (Image via League of Legends)

Gangplank is a champion that most high-elo toplane players love because of his damage output and team utility. He is tough to play as landing his combos requires skill but is also quite fun to execute.

Story continues below ad

There is nothing more satisfying in League of Legends than one-shotting three enemy champions with a single barrel combo by Gangplank. However, to do that, Gangplank needs a lot of farm, which takes time.

This new champion durability patch has helped extend the duration of games and has also provided more scope to farm up items. This has helped Gangplank in getting the necessary farm.

Apart from that, these barrel combos can be used multiple times in a single fight and considering most teamfights are heavily extended, it further helps Gangplank deal serious damage.

4) Camille

Camille's early laning has become a lot smoother due to patch 12.10 (Image via League of Legends)

Story continues below ad

Camille is a great teamfighting champion within League of Legends. She is very good scaling, and her ultimate is extremely good at zoning out opponents.

She is one of the best counters to champions like Ezreal and Ahri, as her R ability can prevent them from running away, which plays a critical role in winning a fight. The only issue that Camille often faced was her weak laning in the early game.

Thankfully, this new update has made it easier for her to trade hits against most of her counter matchups in the game. This, in turn, has made her task easier in terms of picking up items and scaling for late-game teamfights.

3) Ornn

The tank meta has made Ornn an invincible monster (Image via League of Legends)

Story continues below ad

One of the biggest changes that League of Legends patch 12.10 brought forth was the rise of tanks in the game. The increased base health and armor of champions has increased lane sustainability a lot, which has directly enhanced the overall power of champions like Ornn.

Or is arguably one of the best teamfighting champions in the game on account of his ultimate ability. However, this does not mean that his laning is weak as Ornn can hit very hard, and it is often very difficult to dive him or shut him down through ganks.

As it turns out, after the patch update, ganking him is completely out of the equation, and Ornn has pretty much turned into an invincible monster. In short, Ornn is even more tanky after patch 12.10, and thus he fits into the meta perfectly.

2) Gwen

Gwen's insane late-game scaling is further enhanced on account of the current patch update (Image via League of Legends)

Story continues below ad

Gwen is one of those late-game scaling champions who can practically go one versus five as long as she has the farm and items in place. Fortunately, Gwen's W ability gives her invincibility for a few seconds, making surviving the lane a bit easier.

This does not mean that no one can dive here, and in most cases, a well-coordinated team can shut her down in the lane. However, since the 12.10 patch has dropped, Gwen's laning has become much stronger.

She is now a lot less vulnerable to early game aggression from enemies and can farm peacefully. It is vital to remember that Gwen often wins one-on-one fights in the lane, and this patch has made sure she can do it even better.

1) Fiora

Fiora has high skill-ceiling, but in the hands of the right player, she is a monster (Image via League of Legends)

Story continues below ad

Fiora is a champion who has always been considered very strong amongst high-elo players. She has a very high skill ceiling, but good players can take over games single-handedly with her.

It is vital to remember that even before the 12.10 patch update, Fiora was already dominating the toplane. However, her ability to lane efficiently and trade hits became even better since the update dropped.

Fiora is a bit vulnerable to ganks, but the latest patch has provided her with enough lane security to stand strong without any additional help. Apart from that, Fiora is extremely good in extended teamfights as she is more about dealing sustained damage through powerful hits.

So the patch and the meta sort of benefit her massively. Finally, considering melee champions and tanks are quite popular in this patch, it further benefits Fiora as her W ability can parry and deflect projectiles back at enemies.

As long as gamers know how to play her, they will succeed in solo-queue matches.

Story continues below ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far