7 best ADC champions to play in League of Legends patch 12.10 (champion durability update) and beyond

League of Legends patch 12.10 brought massive changes in how the game functions at a fundamental level. It changed the dynamics of every role within the game and provided players with the scope of skill expression.

However, amongst every change made, the enhancement of the ADC role is probably the biggest of them all. The champion durability update provided a sense of safety to ADCs in both the laning phase and in team fights, which has not existed for quite some time.

As a result, certain champions within the ADC role itself have risen to prominence and are currently dominating League of Legends.

Seven ADCs to consider in patch 12.10 and beyond within League of Legends

Before starting with the list, it is vital to mention that this is not conclusive as, ultimately, the choice of a champion rests with the players. However, the ones mentioned below will make it easier for League of Legends users to rise up the solo queue ladder much more efficiently.

7) Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa can now dive the enemy backline with ease without fear (Image via League of Legends)

Kai'Sa is a standard ADC champion who rises to prominence quite a lot every year. However, in 2022, the situation is slightly different as the champion durability update has practically removed the one issue that Kai'Sa had, which was her being squishy in the lane.

Since that weakness is gone, the other strengths of Kai'Sa, such as farming very fast, hyper scaling in the late-game, immense damage output, and the ability to dive into the enemy backline, have been enhanced.

She can now jump into a team fight much more bravely without worrying about getting one-shot by LeBlanc or Ahri.

6) Jinx

Jinx's minor HP nerf has now been fixed with patch 12.10 (Image via League of Legends)

Jinx is arguably one of the best late-game scaling ADCs. However, after patch 12.8, there was quite an over-exaggeration that she was nerfed and useless. The reality was that the nerf reduced her total health pool by 50, which was not something that affected her damage by any means.

Fortunately, the latest champion durability update has fixed that minor issue, and now, Jinx is back on the menu once more. What makes her scary is that she gets excited once she secures a kill within a team fight.

This means that her movement and attack speed are enhanced massively, making it difficult for the enemy to fight back. Once she gets a kill, Jinx will start to snowball and can wipe out the entire enemy team provided she has good enough farm.

Thankfully, based on the latest update, farming safely is no longer an issue for Jinx, so she can become the reliable late-game carry in any given scenario.

5) Samira

Samira can now easily set up her ultimate and dive the enemy without any fear (Image via League of Legends)

Samira is an ADC primarily focused on jumping in the middle of the enemy team to deal damage. This is mainly because of her ultimate Inferno Trigger, where she dives into the enemies and starts rotating like a spinning top while dealing massive damage in a small area of effect.

However, before patch 12.10, she was also very squishy. Thus, she would get one shot even before getting that ultimate off within a team fight. Apart from that, unlike other champions, Samira's ultimate needs to be activated and cannot be used simply by pressing the R button.

Thus, creating an ideal set-up for her to function was always a problem. Fortunately, the latest patch update has made her tanky enough to survive the enemy projectiles thrown at her. This gives her the safety net to jump into the enemy backline and activate her ultimate to dish out damage.

The only issue with Samira is that activating her ultimate takes some skill, and there are a few specific combos that can help her do that efficiently. Thus, she has a learning curve that makes her not-so-new-player-friendly.

4) Lucian

Lucian is more self-sufficient after the champion durability update (Image via League of Legends)

Amongst the various ADC champions that exist within League of Legends, Lucian is one who has risen into prominence quite a lot over the past few patches. He can deal insane damage, has good mobility, and is a monster once he gets rolling.

The only issue that Lucian ever faced was laning. It is why players loved picking Nami with him because protecting Lucian in the laning phase was always an issue. His squishy nature made him susceptible to getting one-shot by assassins.

However, this champion durability update has provided him with the necessary laning security that makes him self-sufficient. Apart from that, fall of assassins provides him with additional protection in the game, making farming a breeze for him.

3) Karthus

Karthus can now survive in extended team fights and deal massive damage (Image via League of Legends)

Karthus may not be a traditional botlaner, but the recent 12.10 patch update in League of Legends has seen a significant rise in his pick rate. Obviously, there is a particular reason for that to happen.

Karthus's scaling was never an issue, even before this patch update. He can deal massive burst damage, and once he gets enough items, Karthus can practically destroy even the tankiest enemies.

The problem was that he was fragile (physically) and would often get targeted in team fights even before he got a chance to deal damage. This latest champion durability update has made Karthus tanky enough to survive within a team fight.

Apart from that, this update has also given rise to long and drawn-out fights. Thus, Karthus can not just remain alive but deal damage for an extended duration. It makes him a massive threat and a worthy pick in the current meta.

2) Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw's anti-tank abilities have led to him rising in priority in the current patch (Image via League of Legends)

Until this point, the primary reason why certain champions have become prevalent is because of their laning security and ability to survive in team fights. However, this champion durability update has led to one more change other than making ADCs better, the rise of tanks.

Thus, champions who can deal with tanks have become prevalent, and Kog'Maw is one who can do it very efficiently. His entire kit is tailored towards dealing damage based on the target's health bar.

His Q specifically deals corrosion damage that rips off a target's armor and magic resistance. His R ability deals massive magic damage and increases considering how low the target's HP is at the moment.

Thus, the longer a fight goes, the stronger Kog'Maw becomes. Hence, it makes sense why he became so powerful in the current meta.

1) Vayne

Vayne's ability to lane safely in the current patch has helped her to scale properly and deal lots of damage (Image via League of Legends)

The last champion on this list who is also arguably the strongest in the current meta is Vayne. She is an all-purpose ADC who can work against all forms of team composition.

Obviously, her W ability is directly crafted to deal with tanks, but it works well against normal champions as well. Her late-game damage output is abnormally high, and her scaling is arguably one of the best in League of Legends.

Before this champion durability update, she suffered from a weak laning phase. However, she is now tanky enough to survive the lane, thus making it easier to scale throughout the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

