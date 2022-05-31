League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Teams participating, start date, and more

The professional scene of European League of Legends is arguably one of the biggest in the world. Therefore, ever since the conclusion of the MSI 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting to learn about the various details regarding the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split.

Fortunately, they will not have to wait any longer as Riot Games has officially announced the starting date for the Summer Split. The teams participating are also known as there will not be any changes from the Spring Split.

The only thing that can change is the player line-ups. As of now, there have been a few official confirmations regarding roster transfers, but others might happen in the coming days.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Before starting with any form of discussion, it is important to mention that the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split will begin on June 17. The participating teams are:

G2 Esports

Rogue

MAD Lions

Fnatic

Misfits Gaming

EXCEL

SK Gaming

Team Vitality

Team BDS

Astralis

The first week of Summer Split will be a Super Week, which means fans will witness some high-profile clashes. G2 Esports will look to dominate after a massive victory in the Spring Split.

Rogue, Team Vitality, and Fnatic will probably be much more prepared to take on that challenge this time.

The Summer Split of the League of Legends LEC is arguably the one that draws the most attention from fans. This is because the real competition primarily starts during the Summer Split because of enhanced team synergy.

During Spring Split, sides usually have new gamers who may have played with each other for only a few weeks. However, after spending almost four to five months with each other, they get to know their teammates very well, which helps improve their gameplay quite a lot.

Thus, when the teams face off against each other during the Summer Split, the level of competition rises massively. Apart from that, the stakes for the Summer Split are also relatively high, considering that the top three teams get to play at the World Championships.

Finally, the top teams, namely G2 Esports, Rogue, and Fnatic, seem unchanged in terms of roster transfers. MAD Lions have brought in Nisqy as a replacement for Reeker in the midlane, while Misfits Gaming replaced Hirit in the toplane with Irrelevant.

There have been rumors that Team Vitality might also be replacing Selfmade in the jungle, but that news has not progressed into anything else.

In any case, G2 Esports' task will probably be the hardest in the first week as the team has just returned from the MSI 2022. Compared to every other side, they will have the least amount of time to rest before the Summer Split action kicks off.

However, the experience they have mustered will help bring forth a new challenge in front of the European fanbase.

