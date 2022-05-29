Wei's Lee Sin masterclass earns RNG the League of Legends MSI 2022 title

The finals of League of Legends MSI 2022 have officially come to an end. It was a brilliant game where both T1 and RNG showcased their immense talents, but the latter came out on top and claimed victory in the end.

However, it was not easy, and it was none other than Wei, whose Lee Sin made the difference in the final game of the day as RNG decided to give T1 a taste of their own medicine to grab the victory. In fact, Wei's performance not just in the finals but throughout the tournament granted him the MVP of MSI 2022.

T1 tried its level best but ultimately fell short as RNG was simply more strategic. The Korean champions always had issues, and RNG managed to exploit them in the best possible way.

RNG's victory at League of Legends MSI 2022 makes them the undisputed kings of this tournament

RNG, as a team, has always been known as the Spring Emperors. The team comes alive year after year during League of Legends' MSI and puts every team to the test to grab this coveted international trophy.

This time was no different as RNG now has three MSI titles under their belt with this victory, which is definitely a sign of domination. However, the records do not end here, as this win also meant that RNG successfully defended their MSI title win from 2021.

Thus, it was sort of a back-to-back win, which is a sign of total domination. However, no one would doubt that RNG deserved this win after everything this team has been through this past month.

RNG was unable to travel to Busan due to travel restrictions. Thus, the team had to stay in China and play remotely. Apart from that, everyone within RNG had to go through a grueling regime to make sure that their performance did not drop across this entire month.

The team showed determination and team spirit, which was clearly visible in the finals as well. The match did go the distance with all five games being played, but RNG knew that to beat T1, they had to take the early game away from their rivals.

T1 had no answer, and the combination of Wei and Xiaohu was too much for T1 to answer. Despite Wei's brilliance, it was a team effort, and no team other than RNG deserved to be the champions of League of Legends MSI 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi