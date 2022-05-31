League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split: Start date, participating teams, and more

The end of League of Legends MSI 2022 marked the conclusion of the Spring season of 2022's calendar year. It's now time to start preparing for the Summer Split in every region across the world.

As such, Riot Games has officially announced the start date of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split. It is the regional competition for North America, one of the four major regions within the professional scene of the game.

The #LCS Summer Split begins on June 17!

Teams participating within the tournament have also been announced by Riot Games, though rosters have not yet been confirmed since there is always a possibility that a few transfers might happen. In any case, the details that have been announced are provided in the article below.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the LCS 2022 Summer Split

League of Legends' LCS is definitely one of the most exciting tournaments for the game. This is primarily on account of the immense competition that takes place within the region.

The Spring Split of LCS in the 2022 season was an interesting affair as well since Evil Geniuses made a heroic lower bracket run to clinch the title. That was definitely an upset too, considering Team Liquid and 100 Thieves were the original favorites to win.

In any case, the hype surrounding Summer Split is quite high and fans cannot wait for the tournament to start. The starting date for League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split is June 17, 2022.

Thus, there is almost no time left for the participating teams, especially for Evil Geniuses who just returned from MSI 2022. However, that is how it usually goes and there is not much that players can do.

As mentioned earlier, the teams are finalized, but the rosters are yet to be confirmed. However, trusted insider sources have provided an overview of the player line-up for every participating team.

Participating teams and expected rosters for LCS 2022 Summer Split

1) 100 Thieves

Ssumday

Closer

Abbedagge

FBI

Huhi

2) Cloud9

Fudge

Blaber

Jensen

Berserker

Zven

3) Team Liquid

Bwipo

Santorin

Bjergsen

Hans Sama

CoreJJ

4) Evil Geniuses

Impact

Inspired

jojopyun

Danny

Vulcan

5) FlyQuest

Kumo

Josedeodo

Toucouille

Johnsun

Aphromoo

6) Golden Guardians

Licorice

Pridestalkr

Ablazeolive

Stixxay

Olleh

7) Dignitas

Gamsu

River

Blue

Neo

Biofrost

8) Counter Logic Gaming

Dhokla

Contractz

Palafox

Luuger

Poome

9) Immortals

Revenge

Kenvi

PowerofEvil

Lost

Ignar

10) TSM

Huni

Spica

Maple

Tactical

Shenyi

Among these, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, and Evil Geniuses are the ones who will be the favorites. Ideally, TSM should also be on the list, but considering their performance in Spring Split, it is tough to consider the team as of yet.

In any case, the stakes will be quite high as the top teams will qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2022. Thus, performing at the highest level is an absolute necessity.

