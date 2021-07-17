Top 5 League of Legends Tank Champions

Tanks play an integral role in shaping the game within League of Legends.

Tanks in League of Legends have the toughest task. They need to build themselves in a way where they can delay the game long enough for the adc to farm. Apart from that, they are required to win their lane. Oherwise the chances are that the game will end very fast.

While there are several tank slayer items like Kraken Slayer, Lord Dominik's Regards and Mortal Reminder, a smart tank can survive long enough for the friendly adc to wipe the entire enemy. They need to kite around and also keep an eye on everyone so that the back line does not get opened up for a surprise attack.

However, there are some tanks who can do more than just being a meatshield within League of Legends. Some of them can do significant damage as well and provide a lot of balance to a game in League of Legends.

Therefore, this gives a lot of incentive to look for the top 5 best tanks that can dominate games in League of Legends. It is important to note that some of the popular names like Darius and Renekton are not on the list as they are mostly fighters. Therefore, building tanky items on them is a reduction of their ability to dominate games.

5 Tank champions in League of Legends for solo players

5) Amumu

Amumu is the true definition of a meatshield (Image via League of Legends)

Amumu is probably the definition of a meat shield within League of Legends. Amumu can reduce the physical damage he takes permanently and thereby making him one of the best tanks in the game. There is no point however of building any damage items on him, as his only role is to soak up as much as he can for the rest of the team.

The problem with this champion, however, is that he is only good as long as people are coming at him head on. If the players know how to kite him, the chances are that he will do barely anything for the team in terms of tanking.

4) Shen

Shen is a demonstration of Superior Judgement (Image via League of Legends)

Shen is one of the best tanks within League of Legends when it comes to soaking insane amounts of damage. Shen’s primary mechanics revolve around his “pirit Blade. Shen has the ability to recall it, dash to it and create an area of effect around it that reduces incoming damage. Shen’s entire playstyle depends on the efficient usage of the Spirit Blade.

Apart from that, Shen can also teleport to an ally using his ultimate at any point and thereby provide them with a shield. This is one of the strongest skills in the game as it helps to change the course of a fight.

However, the problem with Shen is that, while he can tank a lot, his damage is not as high as some of the other members in this list. However, the fact that he makes it into the top 5 shows the ability of this character.

3) Nasus

A well farmed Nasus is an unkillable monster (Image via League of Legends)

It might be a bit surprising to see Nasus in third on the list, and many might argue that he should be number one. This is because of his Siphoning Strike. Whenever Nasus slays an enemy with this ability, it builds up a stack. The more he does this, the stronger he gets to a point where he becomes an unkillable monster.

However, this also means that Nasus relies a lot on good laning and farming. Therefore, if someone is not good at taking last hits then Nasus will never be as strong. He is one of the few infinite scaling champions within the game and will only get stronger. However, he can also be shut down by a smart and coordinated team or a skilled top laner.

2) Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench provides a lot of utility with his Abyssal Dive ability (Image via League of Legends)

Underestimating Tahm Kench is probably the biggest mistake a player can make. This champion is the one who brought the idea of grey health into the game and thereby making him extremely annoying to deal with.

Going aggressive on him does not work out well as from the very early game he is tough to kill in 1v1 situations. Other than this, his ultimate can deal massive damage and thereby help provide a balance to the team.

Thereby, this makes him quite a good top laner. Apart from that, his second ability, Abyssal Dive, allows him to teleport to a target location and provide team support. This gives him more utility as compared to Shen since this is a basic skill instead of being an ultimate.

1) Sett

Sett is the true boss within League of Legends (Image via League of Legends)

If there is one champion who can probably play every role in the game then that is going to be the leader of Ionia’s criminal underworld, Sett. As his in-game description mentions, he is truly The Boss. Sett is a champion who can do insane damage even if he goes for a tanky build. This is due to his second skill, Haymaker, where he can store incoming damage as Grit.

Upon unleashing, he gets a shield, and any enemy in the surrounding area receives an immense amount of damage. It can one shot squishy champions who are not at full health.

