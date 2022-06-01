League of Legends patch 12.11 preview: Irelia buffs, Gwen nerfs, Zeri adjustments, massive Item updates, and more

The first patch after League of Legends’ durability updates will be another big one, and version 12.11 will introduce a significant number of champion and item changes.
With 12.11, Riot Games will be looking to iron out some of the inconsistencies that were brought about by 12.10. Hence, the patch will focus on balancing some of the crucial aspects of the game and help the meta reach a more stable point.
One of the biggest highlights will be the massive adjustments that Zeri is set to receive in her kit. The League of Legends developers have had a hard time balancing the new AD carry ever since her launch earlier in January. In the latest update, she will once again be hit with movement speed and damage updates.
Additionally, there will be a significant number of item buffs. Riot will look to put power back to some of the champions who have been struggling considerably after the durability updates went live.
League of Legends patch 12.11 preview
Before heading on to the preview list, it’s important to note that the champions and items mentioned below are tentative and might not make their way to the official update.
Riot Games will first test the changes on the PBE test server before shipping them with League of Legends patch 12.11, which is set to go live next week.
1) Champion Buffs
- Xin Zhao
- Nunu
- Ryze
- Taric
- Rakan
- Samira
- Caitlyn
- Aphelios
- Tahm Kench
- Irelia
- Gragas
- Lee Sin
- Tryndamere
- Sylas
2) Champion Nerfs
- Lillia (Top)
- Wukong
- Master Yi
- Swain
- Taliyah
- Gwen
- Slayer Kayn
- Brand
- Kog'Maw
- Rengar
- Veigar
- Senna
- Olaf (Top)
3) Champion Adjustments
- Fizz
- Zeri
4) System Buffs
- Everfrost
- Crown: Rebalancing AP Mythic Items
- Rocketbelt Night
- Harvester
- Goredrinker: Overnerfed (some assassins don't have a better option and are buying)
- Duskblade
- Eclipse: Assassins are weak across the board.
- Prowler's Claw: Being careful to not return too much burst and also reduce incentives for fighter builds on Assassins
- Axiom Arc
- Serpent's Fang
- Sterak's Gage: Item has been weak after fighter item changes, buffing towards juggernauts
- BORK: Overnerfed
- Bami's Cinder
- Frostfire Gauntlet
- Turbo Chemtank
- Sunfire Aegis
- Randuin's Omen: Tanks became weaker than 12.9 with a few exceptions, bringing them back up
- Spirit Visage
- Abyssal Mask
- Zeke's Convergence
- Knight's Vow
5) System Nerfs
- Tower Damage: Outer turrets are hitting too hard, leaving others for now
- Liandries: Tapping sustained damage AP Mythics down a bit
- Riftmaker
- Umbral Glaive: Item is denying a tad too much vision
- Maw of Malmortius: These items have been strong since fighter changes. Tapping them down a bit after seeing how they landed post durability update
- Death's Dance
- Lethal Tempo: Better balancing sustained item patterns vs alternatives
- Kraken Slayer
6) System Adjustments
- Grievous Wounds: 30/50%>>> 25/40%, Items compensated appropriately "power neutral
League of Legends patch 12.11 will be another big one, with more champion updates that are bound to shake up the season 12 meta even further.
The patch is expected to go live next week and will drop onto the live servers on June 8, 2022.