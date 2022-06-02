League of Legends patch 12.11 pre-notes: All expected champion and item changes coming with next week’s update

League of Legends patch 12.11 will be a rather big one, as it seeks to iron out a few inconsistencies that were created by the durability updates in 12.10.
There will be an extensive number of champion and item updates in the coming week. While a lot of champions like Caitlyn, Gragas, and Rakan are going to receive some buffs, picks like Gwen and Swain will be significantly toned down.
Item and tower changes will also be some of the biggest highlights of the upcoming patch, with Riot Games trying to bring a more stable meta to League of Legends.
The developers have highlighted all the expected changes that fans can look forward to in 12.11. However, the tweaks that hit the PBE are tentative and may not reflect entirely on the official patch.
League of Legends patch 12.11 pre-notes
1) Champion Buffs
Aphelios
- P Attack Speed :: 6-36%> 7.5-45%
- P Lethality: 4.5-27> 5.5-33
Caitlyn
- Q Damage AD Ratio: 130-190% AD> 125-205% AD
- Q Mana: 50-90 > 55-75
- E Base Damage: 70-230 > 80-280
- E CD: 16-10 > 16-8
Irelia
- Q Healing: 7-11% AD> 9-13% AD
- E CD: 18-12 > 16-12
Gragas
- Q AP Ratio: 70%> 80%
- Q CD: 11-7 > 10-6
- E CD: 16-12 > 14-12
Lee Sin
- Base AD: 66 > 68
- Q Damage: 50-150 (+100% bonus AD) > 55-155 (+100% bonus AD)
Nunu
- Q Non-Champ Healing: 65-185 (+70%AP)(+6%bHP) > 65-185 (+90%AP)(+10%bHP)
- Q Champ Healing: 39-111 (+42%AP)(+3.6%AP) > 39-111 (+54%AP)(6%bHP)
Rakan
- Q Healing: 18-90 > 30-115
- W CD: 18-12 > 16-10
- E Mana: 60-100 > 40-60 — E Base Shield: 35-135 > 50-150
Ryze
- E Damage: 60-140 (+30%AP)(+2% bonus Mana) > 60-140 (+35%AP)(+2% bonus Mana)
- E Mana: 40-100 > 35-75
Samira
- AD Growth: 3> 3.3 - Q Damage AD Ratio: 80-120% AD > 85-125% AD
Sylas
- W Mana: 60-100 > 50-90 - W Base Healing AP Ratio: 35%> 40% – W CD: 13-6 > 12-6 – ECD: 14-10 > 13-9
Tahm Kench
- P On-Hit Damage: 8-60 (+2.5% bHP) > 8-60 (+4% bHP) - Q Base Heal: 10-20 > 10-30 — R Shield: 500-900 > 650-950
Taric
- Q Heal Per Charge: 25(+15%APX(+0.75% max HP)> 25(+15%)(+1% max HP) -
- Q Mana: 65-85 > 60 E CD: 17-13 > 15-11 — E Stun Duration: 1.25 > 1.5
Tryndamere
- Q Base Heal: 25-57> 30-70 – Q Bonus Heal Per Fury: 0.45-1.65 > 0.5-2.3
- RCD: 130-90 > 120-80
Xin Zhao
- Healing AD Ratio: 7% > 10%
- W2 Damage: 40-180(+80%AD)(+50%AP) > 50-190(+90%AD)(+65%AP)
2) Champion Nerfs
Brand
- P Burn Damage: 3%>2.5% max health - P Detonate Damage: 10-14% max health > 9-13% max health
Gwen
- W Bonus AR/MR: 20 (+5%AP) > 12-20 (+5%AP) — W CD: 22-14>22-18
- E CD Refund: 60% > 50%
Kog'Maw
- QAR/MR Shred: 25-33% > 23-31% — Q Bonus AS: 15-35%> 10-30%
- W% Damage: 3-7%> 3-6%
Lillia
- Base HP: 650 > 625
- P Damage: 6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) max HP> 6% (+1.2% per 100 AP) max HP
Master Yi
- HP Growth: 106 > 100
- E True Damage: 30-62 (+35% bonus AD) > 30-50 (+35% bonus AD)
Rengar
- Base HP: 655 > 620
- RCD: 110-70 > 110-90
Senna
- Soul Drop Rate from Minion Kills: 2.166%>8.33%
- Q Base Slow: 20%> 15% - Q Slow Duration: 2s > 1-2s
Slayer Kayn
- Q Damage: 65% AD (+5% (increased by 5.5% per 100AD)% of target's max HP > 65% AD (+5% (increased by 5% per 100AD % of target's max HP
Swain
- P Healing: 3.5-7%> 3-6%
- W Damage: 80-240 (+70%AP) > 80-220 (+55%AP)
- R Healing Per Tick: 15-45 (+20%AP) > 15-40 (+18%AP),
Taliyah
- E Monster Damage: 100%> 150%
- R can no longer be case with three seconds of dealing damage
Veigar
- E CD: 20-12>20-14
Wukong
- W CD: 20-12 > 22-12
- E Monster Damage: 180% > 160%
3) Champion Adjustments
Fizz
- Mana Growth: 37 > 52
- Health Growth: 112 > 106
Olaf
- P Max Value Threshold: 22.5% > 30%
- Q Base Damage: 60-260 > 70-270 – Q Minimum CD: 35 > 2.5s
- W CD: 16-10 > 16-12
- RAR/MR: 10-40 > 10-30
Sona
- W Damage blocked threshold for Passive now matches W base shield
Zeri
4) System Buffs
Crown
- AP: 60 > 70
Rocketbelt
- Magic Penetration: 6 > 10
Night Harvester
- Ability Haste: 15 > 25 — Cooldown Per Champion: 40s > 30s
Duskblade
- Lethality: 18> 22
Eclipse
- Lethality: 18 > 22 - Damage Proc: 6% max HP> 6% max HP (melee) / 3% max HP (ranged)
Prowler's Claw
- Lethality: 18> 22
Axiom Arc
- Lethality: 10 > 13
Serpent's Fang
- Lethality: 12 > 14
Goredrinker
- Mythic Passive Haste: 5 >7 per Legendary item
Sterak's Gage
- Bonus AD: 40% base AD > 45% base AD – Shield: 70% bonus HP> 75% bonus HP
BORK
- Lifesteal: 7% > 8%
Bami's Cinder
- Total Cost: 1100 > 1000 (all other items have the same original cost)
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Health: 350 > 450
Turbo Chemtank
- Health: 350 > 450
Sunfire Aegis
- Health: 350 > 450
Randuin's Omen
- Armor: 80 > 90
Spirit Visage
- Magic Resistance: 40 > 50
Abyssal Mask
- Magic Resistance: 30 > 35 — Magic Resistance Per Enemy: 7>9
Zeke's Convergence
- Armor: 25 > 35
Knight's Vow
- Ability Haste: 10 > 20
5) System Nerfs
Tower Damage
- Outer Tower AD: 167-391 > 162-344 over game time
Everfrost
- Slow/Stun Duration: 1.5s > 1s
Liandries
- Base Burn Damage: 60 > 50
Riftmaker
- Ability Power: 80 > 70
Umbral Glaive
- Cooldown: 35s > 40s
Maw of Malmortius
- Cooldown: 60s > 75s
Death's Dance
- Heal Ratio: 140% bonus AD > 120% bonus AD
Lethal Tempo
- Bonus Attack Speed per Stack: 5-9%> 3-7% for ranged champions (melee unchanged)
Kraken Slayer
- Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45% bonus AD) > 50 (+40% bonus AD),
6) System Adjustments
Grievous Wounds
- 30/50% >>> 25/40% reduced healing (items and champions)
Thornmail
- Thorns Damage: 10 (+10% bonus armor) > 10 (+20% bonus armor)
Bramble Vest
- Thorns Damage: 3>4
Mortal Reminder
- Enhanced GW Proc: 3 basic attacks > 2 basic attacks
Chempunk Chainsword
- AD: 45 > 55 — Ability Haste: 15 > 25
Executioner's Calling
- AD: 15 > 20
Morellonomicon
- AP: 80 > 90
- Health: 250 > 300
Chemtech Putrifier
- AP: 55>60
Oblivion Orb
- AP:30 > 35
League of Legends patch 12.11 is expected to go live next week, June 8, 2022.