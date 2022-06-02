League of Legends patch 12.11 pre-notes: All expected champion and item changes coming with next week’s update

League of Legends patch 12.11 will be a rather big one, as it seeks to iron out a few inconsistencies that were created by the durability updates in 12.10.

There will be an extensive number of champion and item updates in the coming week. While a lot of champions like Caitlyn, Gragas, and Rakan are going to receive some buffs, picks like Gwen and Swain will be significantly toned down.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in.



We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc.



A lot of work to still be done :) Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in. We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc. A lot of work to still be done :) https://t.co/XIK15uYSZd

Item and tower changes will also be some of the biggest highlights of the upcoming patch, with Riot Games trying to bring a more stable meta to League of Legends.

The developers have highlighted all the expected changes that fans can look forward to in 12.11. However, the tweaks that hit the PBE are tentative and may not reflect entirely on the official patch.

League of Legends patch 12.11 pre-notes

1) Champion Buffs

Aphelios

P Attack Speed :: 6-36%> 7.5-45%

P Lethality: 4.5-27> 5.5-33

Caitlyn

Q Damage AD Ratio: 130-190% AD> 125-205% AD

Q Mana: 50-90 > 55-75

E Base Damage: 70-230 > 80-280

E CD: 16-10 > 16-8

Irelia

Q Healing: 7-11% AD> 9-13% AD

E CD: 18-12 > 16-12

Gragas

Q AP Ratio: 70%> 80%

Q CD: 11-7 > 10-6

E CD: 16-12 > 14-12

Lee Sin

Base AD: 66 > 68

Q Damage: 50-150 (+100% bonus AD) > 55-155 (+100% bonus AD)

Nunu

Q Non-Champ Healing: 65-185 (+70%AP)(+6%bHP) > 65-185 (+90%AP)(+10%bHP)

Q Champ Healing: 39-111 (+42%AP)(+3.6%AP) > 39-111 (+54%AP)(6%bHP)

Rakan

Q Healing: 18-90 > 30-115

W CD: 18-12 > 16-10

E Mana: 60-100 > 40-60 — E Base Shield: 35-135 > 50-150

Ryze

E Damage: 60-140 (+30%AP)(+2% bonus Mana) > 60-140 (+35%AP)(+2% bonus Mana)

E Mana: 40-100 > 35-75

Samira

AD Growth: 3> 3.3 - Q Damage AD Ratio: 80-120% AD > 85-125% AD

Sylas

W Mana: 60-100 > 50-90 - W Base Healing AP Ratio: 35%> 40% – W CD: 13-6 > 12-6 – ECD: 14-10 > 13-9

Tahm Kench

P On-Hit Damage: 8-60 (+2.5% bHP) > 8-60 (+4% bHP) - Q Base Heal: 10-20 > 10-30 — R Shield: 500-900 > 650-950

Taric

Q Heal Per Charge: 25(+15%APX(+0.75% max HP)> 25(+15%)(+1% max HP) -

Q Mana: 65-85 > 60 E CD: 17-13 > 15-11 — E Stun Duration: 1.25 > 1.5

Tryndamere

Q Base Heal: 25-57> 30-70 – Q Bonus Heal Per Fury: 0.45-1.65 > 0.5-2.3

RCD: 130-90 > 120-80

Xin Zhao

Healing AD Ratio: 7% > 10%

W2 Damage: 40-180(+80%AD)(+50%AP) > 50-190(+90%AD)(+65%AP)

2) Champion Nerfs

Brand

P Burn Damage: 3%>2.5% max health - P Detonate Damage: 10-14% max health > 9-13% max health

Gwen

W Bonus AR/MR: 20 (+5%AP) > 12-20 (+5%AP) — W CD: 22-14>22-18

E CD Refund: 60% > 50%

Kog'Maw

QAR/MR Shred: 25-33% > 23-31% — Q Bonus AS: 15-35%> 10-30%

W% Damage: 3-7%> 3-6%

Lillia

Base HP: 650 > 625

P Damage: 6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) max HP> 6% (+1.2% per 100 AP) max HP

Master Yi

HP Growth: 106 > 100

E True Damage: 30-62 (+35% bonus AD) > 30-50 (+35% bonus AD)

Rengar

Base HP: 655 > 620

RCD: 110-70 > 110-90

Senna

Soul Drop Rate from Minion Kills: 2.166%>8.33%

Q Base Slow: 20%> 15% - Q Slow Duration: 2s > 1-2s

Slayer Kayn

Q Damage: 65% AD (+5% (increased by 5.5% per 100AD)% of target's max HP > 65% AD (+5% (increased by 5% per 100AD % of target's max HP

Swain

P Healing: 3.5-7%> 3-6%

W Damage: 80-240 (+70%AP) > 80-220 (+55%AP)

R Healing Per Tick: 15-45 (+20%AP) > 15-40 (+18%AP),

Taliyah

E Monster Damage: 100%> 150%

R can no longer be case with three seconds of dealing damage

Veigar

E CD: 20-12>20-14

Wukong

W CD: 20-12 > 22-12

E Monster Damage: 180% > 160%

3) Champion Adjustments

Fizz

Mana Growth: 37 > 52

Health Growth: 112 > 106

Olaf

P Max Value Threshold: 22.5% > 30%

Q Base Damage: 60-260 > 70-270 – Q Minimum CD: 35 > 2.5s

W CD: 16-10 > 16-12

RAR/MR: 10-40 > 10-30

Sona

W Damage blocked threshold for Passive now matches W base shield

Zeri

Link to her changes

4) System Buffs

Crown

AP: 60 > 70

Rocketbelt

Magic Penetration: 6 > 10

Night Harvester

Ability Haste: 15 > 25 — Cooldown Per Champion: 40s > 30s

Duskblade

Lethality: 18> 22

Eclipse

Lethality: 18 > 22 - Damage Proc: 6% max HP> 6% max HP (melee) / 3% max HP (ranged)

Prowler's Claw

Lethality: 18> 22

Axiom Arc

Lethality: 10 > 13

Serpent's Fang

Lethality: 12 > 14

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive Haste: 5 >7 per Legendary item

Sterak's Gage

Bonus AD: 40% base AD > 45% base AD – Shield: 70% bonus HP> 75% bonus HP

BORK

Lifesteal: 7% > 8%

Bami's Cinder

Total Cost: 1100 > 1000 (all other items have the same original cost)

Frostfire Gauntlet

Health: 350 > 450

Turbo Chemtank

Health: 350 > 450

Sunfire Aegis

Health: 350 > 450

Randuin's Omen

Armor: 80 > 90

Spirit Visage

Magic Resistance: 40 > 50

Abyssal Mask

Magic Resistance: 30 > 35 — Magic Resistance Per Enemy: 7>9

Zeke's Convergence

Armor: 25 > 35

Knight's Vow

Ability Haste: 10 > 20

5) System Nerfs

Tower Damage

Outer Tower AD: 167-391 > 162-344 over game time

Everfrost

Slow/Stun Duration: 1.5s > 1s

Liandries

Base Burn Damage: 60 > 50

Riftmaker

Ability Power: 80 > 70

Umbral Glaive

Cooldown: 35s > 40s

Maw of Malmortius

Cooldown: 60s > 75s

Death's Dance

Heal Ratio: 140% bonus AD > 120% bonus AD

Lethal Tempo

Bonus Attack Speed per Stack: 5-9%> 3-7% for ranged champions (melee unchanged)

Kraken Slayer

Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45% bonus AD) > 50 (+40% bonus AD),

6) System Adjustments

Grievous Wounds

30/50% >>> 25/40% reduced healing (items and champions)

Thornmail

Thorns Damage: 10 (+10% bonus armor) > 10 (+20% bonus armor)

Bramble Vest

Thorns Damage: 3>4

Mortal Reminder

Enhanced GW Proc: 3 basic attacks > 2 basic attacks

Chempunk Chainsword

AD: 45 > 55 — Ability Haste: 15 > 25

Executioner's Calling

AD: 15 > 20

Morellonomicon

AP: 80 > 90

Health: 250 > 300

Chemtech Putrifier

AP: 55>60

Oblivion Orb

AP:30 > 35

League of Legends patch 12.11 is expected to go live next week, June 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far