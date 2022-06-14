League of Legends’ future updates to introduce significant Grevious Wounds changes, along with Gangplank and Master Yi updates

With the League of Legends patch 12.12 coming out today, Riot Games have also touched on some of the updates that they are already working on for future patches.

Two of the biggest changes that the developers are working on are for Grevious Wounds as well as Master Yi and Gangplank.

Grevious Wounds set to receive 40% rebalance in next League of Legends update

In a recent tweet, League of Legends' lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison opened up about some of the tweaks that they are looking to introduce in the upcoming patches.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon A few other notes:

- We intend to balance around 40% GW and move towards being a purchase that doesn't feel great without a critical mass of healing. (eg. Aatrox + Soraka)

- We intend to balance around 40% GW and move towards being a purchase that doesn't feel great without a critical mass of healing. (eg. Aatrox + Soraka)

- We're hitting some heal outliers this patch and re-evaluating others next patch on an case by case basis

According to the developer, high Grevious Wounds created a good deal of “champion design debt,” which is why they will be looking to balance the mechanic around 40% Grievous Wounds.

The intention behind this would be to make the passive a sort of a purchase that only feels rewarded when faced against a ton of healing in the enemy team.

Picks like Soraka and Aatrox come with a lot of team and self-healing in their kit, against whom Grevious Wounds would indeed be one of the best purchases in the game.

With the Grevious Wounds update, the developers will look to hit,

“some heal outliers this patch and re-evaluate others next patch on a case by case basis.”

Master Yi and Gangplank changes to hit the Rift in future League of Legends patches as well

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon - High GW creates a bunch of champion design debt & requires making healing tools really strong to compete

- GP is intending to ship 12.13. We think we have a direction, but want to take some additional time to validate

- GP is intending to ship 12.13. We think we have a direction, but want to take some additional time to validate

- We're testing Yi changes, but they're not ready for 12.12

Apart from working on Grevious Wounds, the League of Legends developers will also be working on changes for Master Yi to make him a bit more viable in future patches.

The Wuju Blademaster, once a staple pick in the lower ranks of the competitive ladder, now hardly sees the time of day and is currently sitting at a pick rate that is lower than 10 percent, according to OP.GG.

While that may be the overall rate in ranked matchmaking, his pick rate is even more abysmal in Challenger Tier, where he enjoys somewhere close to 0.56.

The lethality updates that were introduced in season 12, along with the durability changes that made their way to the servers in patch 12.10, made him fall off the meta rather hard.

Hence it’s expected that the changes which will eventually make their way to Master Yi’s kit will be buffs, and will allow him to have a much easier time in the competitive queue.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon @TheRealDomasis Grievous Wounds takes away from items that are more exciting for your champ. So while it indexes high as a strategic, game state choice, it's only an intellectually satisfying one. That, + the design debt for champs that have a lot of healing.

Gangplank, on the other hand, was a bit impacted by the durability updates, as the healing from his oranges has been toned down quite a bit. However, Riot is yet to provide any official details as to the type of tweaks that he will be receiving.

For the Gangplank changes, the developers are scheduling it for path 12.13, however, for the Master Yi update, they are yet to come up with a specific patch number.

