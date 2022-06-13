League of Legends Ocean Song Event: All rewards, missions, milestones, and more

League of Legends’ Ocean Song event has officially kicked off, bringing with it a brand new set of champion cosmetics, missions, objective rewards, and a lot more for players to enjoy.

With the 12.11 update, Ocean skins have made their way to the MOBA with new and enhanced Showcase Milestones as well as Milestone missions. This is the fourth event that has hit the live servers in season 12, which, after running for a couple of weeks, makes way for one of the biggest League of Legends events of the year, Star Guardians.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends New Ocean Song chromas make a splash in lane! New Ocean Song chromas make a splash in lane! 🌊🎶 https://t.co/gYdlcKboNg

The Ocean Song, like many of its predecessors, will be like a mini-event that will allow Summoners to get their hands on some exclusive rewards, which they will need to complete missions to obtain.

Today’s guide will go over some of the rewards that the Ocean Song Event brought with it, and the missions that players will need to complete to achieve them.

All missions and rewards in League of Legends’ Ocean Song Event

Since there is no event pass for the Ocean Song, Summoners will be able to get their hands on some exclusive rewards by simply completing missions for free.

Here is a list of all the missions and rewards that players will need to complete

1) All Missions and rewards

Jam Session (Matchmade games only)

Objective: Play 1 game in a Premade Group OR Earn 500 points from playing or winning games

Play 1 game in a Premade Group OR Earn 500 points from playing or winning games Rewards:150 Blue Essence

Man the Merch Table (Matchmade games only)

Objective: Earn 15,000 Gold OR Earn 500 points from playing or winning games

Earn 15,000 Gold OR Earn 500 points from playing or winning games Reward: 350 Blue Essence

Good Vibes Only! (Matchmade games only)

Objective: Earn 40 Crowd Control Score OR Earn 750 points from playing or winning games

Earn 40 Crowd Control Score OR Earn 750 points from playing or winning games Reward: 1 Mystery Emote Permanent

Music Therapy (Matchmade games only)

Objective: Heal 10,000 Health OR Earn 750 points from playing or winning games

Heal 10,000 Health OR Earn 750 points from playing or winning games Reward: 1 Hextech Key

Beach Cleanup (Matchmade games only)

Objective: As a team, slay 5 Epic Monsters OR Earn 750 points from playing or winning games

As a team, slay 5 Epic Monsters OR Earn 750 points from playing or winning games Reward: 1 Hextech Chest

2) All Milestone Rewards

During the League of Legends Ocean Song Event, Summoners will be able to purchase Ocean Song Capsules, each costing 740 RP. Each of the capsules will contain three skin shards. However, opening a set amount of them will net players various free rewards. T

o accomplish the milestone for the event, fans will need to open all 25 capsules.

Capsules opened 1:

Ocean Song 2022 Exclusive Icon

Capsules Opened 3:

Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine Emote + Random Ocean Song 2022 Champion Permanent + 5 Mythic Essence

Capsules Opened 5:

Ocean Song 2022 Epic Skin + Random Ocean Song 2022 Champion Permanent + 15 Mythic Essence

Capsules Opened 10:

Ocean Song 2022 Epic Skin + Random Ocean Song 2022 Champion Permanent + 20 Mythic Essence

Capsules Opened 15:

Ocean Song 2022 Epic Skin + Random Ocean Song 2022 Champion Permanent + 25 Mythic Essence

Capsules Opened 20:

Ocean Song 2022 Epic Skin + Ocean Song Grab Bags + 30 Mythic Essence

Capsules Opened 25:

2 Ocean Song Grab Bags + 30 Mythic Essence

Ocean Song will be the final event before the League of Legends’ Star Guardian event kicks-off.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far